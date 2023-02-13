After three straight weeks in the top spot, the Boilers returned to No. 3 in Week 15.
Purdue (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) picked up its third loss of the season Sunday to an unranked Northwestern, just over a week after its loss to then-No. 21 Indiana. A win against Iowa at home Thursday proved not enough to stay at No. 1 for the Associated Press voters.
Alabama took No. 1 after beating Florida and Auburn, and Houston stayed at No. 2 after a nearly 40-point win over Tulsa. Purdue held on to two first place votes.
Northwestern didn't make the top 25 but got 96 votes, which is 93 more than it received the week before.
Indiana moved up four spots to No. 14, making it the only other Big Ten team represented in the poll again after Rutgers fell off from its previous No. 24 spot.
Illinois and Maryland also received votes. Purdue will face both of them in the coming month.
The Boilers head to College Park, Maryland, on Thursday for its second matchup against the Terrapins this season. The game will be aired on the Big Ten Network at 6 p.m.