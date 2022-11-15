Lights, chanting crowds, thousands of people in Ross-Ade Stadium – with all the excitement of home games, it’s hard to think of anything else on people’s minds. However, as fans pour into West Lafayette on football Saturdays, restaurants face the challenge of adjusting to the increased traffic and closed roads.
The restaurants prepare for large walk-in orders, catering orders, and a massive influx of business all in one day. Fans might think that every restaurant has lines out the door all day, but that is not always the case.
Mad Mushroom
Mad Mushroom is a pizza place located on State Street. According to general manager Michael Payton, they start preparations in the week leading up to game day. Pizza boxes need to be folded, sauce cups filled and as much meats, vegetables and dough prepared as possible.
On top of all the preparations, Mad Mushroom makes sure to schedule more employees for the day of the game. Football Saturdays are some of the busiest days, and the day of the Homecoming game is the busiest day of the year, according to Payton.
With the increase in business and the labor shortage, Mad Mushroom is still looking to hire, but it's in a better spot this year than last. Even with a shortage in labor, Payton says, they still work to ensure all aspects of the business stay available so they can adequately serve their guests.
Mad Mushroom offers deliveries on football Saturdays, but only to a limited area. This is not due to staffing, but due to road closures and football traffic. Because of this, they have to shut off certain streets from their delivery service.
“We’d hate for someone to place an order, and then (we) have to call them and tell them it’s going to be two and a half (or) three hours before the roads open up,” Payton said.
While Mad Mushroom offers catering, mostly for student organizations on campus, they do not see an increase in catering orders on football Saturdays. However, they do see an increase in timed orders. With this increase, employees do their best to give accurate wait times to those ordering delivery and carry-out.
Starbucks
The three Starbucks locations on campus — on Third Street, in the MSEE building and in the Purdue Memorial Union — see steady business during the week from students.
According to Mistee Saylor, the marketing manager for Purdue Food Co., the locations do not get as much weekend traffic as one might expect. On the weekend, the customers are more from the community, and there are fewer sales overall, but football Saturdays increase sales to a typical weekday.
On those days, the PMU location sees bursts in sales throughout the day and the Third Street location serves the band on the way to the field, but the MSEE location does not get as much traffic, Saylor said. Because of this, employees have little extra work in order to prepare.
However, the PMU location prepared for an expected increase in traffic during Homecoming due to alumni staying at the Union hotel. To prepare for this increase in business, Saylor said they scheduled more staff and ordered more food.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A has a location on Purdue’s campus in Frieda Parker Hall. Kalie Henderson, a shift lead and a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said the schedulers and leaders have to prepare for increased sales on football Saturdays.
The schedulers make sure more employees work that day than on a normal Saturday, while the leader in charge of catering creates a spreadsheet of all the catering orders.
“I try to do a little hype up with the team,” Henderson said. “We know we are going to be busy, depending on the game time. You know we are going to be busy before, maybe during halftime and definitely afterwards if we’re still open.”
Chick-fil-A accepts meal swipes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, so on top of the business they receive from the game, they are also busy with the meal-swipe rush.
Additionally, more people order catering than normal during game days. During the week, employees prepare typically one or two catering orders a day, but that could spike up to 10 or 11 orders on football Saturdays.
To make sure this part of the business runs smoothly, one person is scheduled to be in charge of the catering. They prepare the dry goods for the orders, coordinate with the kitchen to make sure orders are made on time and make sure guests receive accurate orders.
Chick-fil-A leaders have to manage many aspects of the business, including catering, mobile ordering, DoorDash, in-person orders and a staffing shortage. This means at times, especially on football Saturdays, the store turns off mobile ordering or DoorDash briefly while the rest of the business catches up.
Five Guys
Five Guys is a burger place located in Chauncey Square. Michael Lee Cardwell, the assistant general manager, says that Five Guys prepares for football Saturdays by scheduling more staff, increasing from about four or five employees to up to 10.
Typically, Five Guys gets a rush in business before and after the game, according to Cardwell. Because of this, the restaurant sends out a person into the dining room frequently. This person makes sure trash is taken out and tables are cleaned.
Cardwell says football Saturdays typically bring in $7,000 to $10,000. They also typically get more orders of $100 to $200. In order to serve the guests well, Cardwell says they try to put employees in their best positions so they can work as fast as possible.
Even with the labor shortage, Five Guys has been doing pretty well, and they put a positive outlook on the situation.
“Just staying positive and being a good leader for people, (has) really been helpful for keeping people around,” Cardwell said.
Want a large order or a timed order on a football Saturday? Here are some tips:
- Mad Mushroom: If you want to place a timed order, try to place it as early as possible. That way Mad Mushroom can make sure they are able to do the order and get it to you within that time slot.
- Starbucks: Call the location you want to place the order. You are able to use the mobile app, but double check that the pickup location is where you want to go.
- Chick-fil-A: Order early. You can order online, which is easier, but you can also call the store to place the order. If you want to place a same-day catering order, it’s better to call ahead so you don’t have to wait in a long line on top of waiting for the food to be prepared.
- Five Guys: If you have a large order you want to place, do so online. That way you are able to specify what you want on each burger. If you give the store a call, they can take the order, but the burgers will have toppings on the side.
Football Saturdays vs. Football Thursdays – which is busier?
- Mad Mushroom: Football Thursday was a very busy night the entire time. The week football was on Thursday was the busiest week so far this year, because Thursday sales were bumped up on top of the typical increase in business on the weekend.
- Starbucks: Interestingly, the PMU location lost money when football was on Thursday. Usually students who study at night in the Union increase their business, but a majority of students were at the game instead.
- Chick-fil-A: Football Thursday was busier than normal. Chick-fil-A does meal swipes from 5 to 8 p.m. on weeknights, so the meal-swipe and pre-game rushes came at the same time. Also because Chick-fil-A experiences a rush at half-time, they were busy the entire night.
- Five Guys: Football Thursday made for a very slow night. They didn’t get a rush after the game like they normally would.