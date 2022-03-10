Thursday
School of Electrical and Computer Engineering Mental Health Keychains and Snacks (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MSEE Atrium)
Purdue Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers: Making some Friend(ship Bracelets) (noon to 2 p.m. at REC 317)
Donate to the Trevor Project; Raising Cane’s Fundraiser (5 to 9 p.m. at Raising Canes)
Purdue Student Government: Make Your Own Slime Sundae (5 to 7 p.m. at Krach Lobby)
Purdue Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists Cocoa & Canvas (7 to 8 p.m. at RHPH 164)
Purdue Taekwondo Club Stress Relieving Board Breaking (8 to 10 p.m. at CoRec MP2)
Purdue Mathematical Sciences Building Seed Potting (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at WALC 1132)
Honors Outreach Committee and Honors Leadership Council; Jeopardy Night (7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Honors Hall)
Mental Health in Latinx Spaces (6:30 to 8 p.m. at WALC B093)
SKY International Association for Human Values at Purdue; Refresh Yoga Meditation (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at STEW 302)
Friday
Electrical and Computer Engineering Student Society LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Action Week (10 to 11 a.m. at MSEE Atrium)
PSG Make Your Own Bouquet! (1 to 2 p.m. at Krach)
Purdue Pharmacy Ambassadors; Mental Health Awareness Week Game Social (noon to 3 p.m. at RHPH 162)
Campus Student Resource Committee (noon to 5 p.m. at Krach lawn, black and gold gyms)
College of Animal Sciences MHAW: Adopt a dog (12:30 to 3 p.m. at Purina Pavilion in Creighton)
Donate to the Trevor Project; Hotbox Fundraiser (All day at Hot Box)
SKY at Purdue; SKY Happiness Retreat (6:30 p.m. at Online Event)
ECESS Mindful Meditation Workshop (7 to 7:30 p.m. at CoRec Mindfulness Room)