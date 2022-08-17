Housing crises, particularly for incoming freshmen, are not a new phenomenon at Purdue University.
Student housing shortages have been reported at Purdue for over 100 years. Purdue President Winthrop E. Stone, president from 1900 to 1921, made statements promising housing to all students despite the shortage.
“I trust the embarrassment will be only temporary,” Stone said in 1919, according to previous Exponent reporting. “There are certainly enough houses and enough hospitable homes in this community to shelter all the students coming to the university. I believe it to be only necessary for the people to realize the situation and abundant facilities will be made available.”
This year is no different — students are still struggling to find housing.
This year, at least one incoming freshman said in a Reddit post they were resorting to living in their car this semester. The student has not responded to multiple requests for a comment.
There have been other reports of students scrambling to find housing for the fall. They search for people leasing spare rooms, people looking for roommates or any apartment still accepting leases in the greater Lafayette area.
In August 2021, Doty confirmed there were at least 96 students living in auxiliary housing at the beginning of the academic year, according to previous Exponent reporting. These auxiliary housing units housed around eight to 10 beds in lounges or basements converted into sleeping quarters.
One student posted a video to Tik Tok earlier this week showing what appeared to be a residence hall lounge converted into a dorm room with at least seven beds.
It has not been confirmed if the video shows a dorm room from this semester. Doty was not available to comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
Even off-campus housing is hard to find close to the school year. Many students sign leases during the fall semester for the next academic year. By the time early decisions of acceptance are released, most leases in the area are full.
Purdue’s ability to house its student body has fluctuated over the years.
In recent years, Purdue’s ability to cope with the growing number of incoming freshmen has seen major drawbacks.
The size of the incoming freshmen class of 2012 was larger than expected, making it difficult to find housing accommodations for everyone.
The assistant director of off-campus student services position was created in January 2012 in an attempt to accommodate the housing shortage, according to previous Exponent reporting. Ashley Darnell has been the first and only person to hold this position.
“The housing market has become much tighter in the West Lafayette/Lafayette market in the past couple of years,” Darnell said in an email. “In the end, students tend to be resilient and settle into their new living arrangements.”
Darnell said his position was mainly for those who wanted to live off campus and those who could not find on-campus housing. Since 2012, they still see many of the same problems, he said.
He said students need to be more vigilant in the housing search because there have been more scams in recent years.
Two housing rental scams have been reported in the West Lafayette Police logs so far in the last two months, one at 108 S. River Road and one at 105 E. State St. In one, the person posing as the landlord told the student buyer that he needed to pay a $1,500 deposit in CVS gift cards, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Leadership attempted to mitigate the shortage in 2019 with a slightly smaller freshmen class, but record-breaking freshman classes kept coming year after year, and the housing shortage persists.
During a board of trustees meeting in June, President Mitch Daniels specifically referred to the growth of the student population as a way officials have sustained the tuition freeze that makes Purdue a popular university around the midwest.
Purdue’s board of trustees approved a purchase of Aspire in June to act as a long term solution for the housing shortage.
Aspire currently has 831 beds, which Purdue hopes to increase to 1,000 to 1,200 beds after current leases expire, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Rob Wynkoop, the vice president of auxiliary services, said Purdue has around 1,600 leases around the university to help with student housing in a previous Exponent report.
Incoming freshmen enrollments numbers will become clearer in the coming weeks, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email. There’s still not an accurate headcount, he said, but they are estimating a total of around 38,000 undergraduate students. The census will be available in October.
In 2021, there were 37,101 undergraduate students, according to the Purdue admissions website. A grand total of 49,639 students overall, including graduate students and professional students.
Attempts to reach Marc Muinzer, who manages Muinzer apartments, were not successful by phone as of Wednesday.
Launch apartments replied in an email saying they are too busy to discuss student housing before September 1.