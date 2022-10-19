Guaranteeing the wellbeing of students is a priority for Purdue University. Having basic safety knowledge and being aware of resources on campus can help new students navigate college life, staying safe at all times.
“Overall, the best advice would be to be aware of your surroundings, know where you’re going, let somebody know where you’re going and don’t get too sucked into your cellphone or personal electronic device,” Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. “Know what’s happening around you and follow your instinct.”
When walking alone at night, Kang said some places can feel unsafe, such as remote areas.
If students find themselves in a remote or unfamiliar area and feel unsafe, a number can be found on the back of student IDs to reach the Purdue Student Security Patrol through the Safe Walk Program. If requested, student employees in this program or a Purdue Police officer will escort students to their destination.
Hailey Keller, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, shared some other tips for staying safe at night.
“I would get a pepper spray or something to bring with you,” Keller said. “Also, I would always stick with a friend if you’re going anywhere, especially at night.”
The campus is also equipped with an Emergency Telephone System. This system can be found at almost every intersection on streets as well as various locations on campus walking paths. The ETS will be labeled with “emergency” and have a blue light on top to easily identify them. If needed, students can press the button on the ETS and the Purdue Police will be called.
For people living in the dorms, dorm rooms should stay locked at all times.
“I’ve heard of somebody thinking they were going into their dorm but they went into the wrong room,” Keller said.