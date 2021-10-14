Are you hungry but tired of waiting in long dining lines on campus? Are you looking for something tasty to eat but don’t want to leave your dorm room? Look no further; check out these dorm-friendly recipes and cooking tips.
Sometimes, it can feel like a chore tracking down your next meal on campus. It’s also easy to get burnt out eating the same foods at your favorite dining hall. Having some ingredients on hand makes it easy to whip up a satisfying meal in a pinch.
Sarah Pritchard, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, likes to keep easy snacks on hand. She said she typically likes to have items like bagels, granola bars and chips and salsa. She prefers to keep her snacks simple, but she’s always open to a good breakfast sandwich recipe, she said.
Madeline Berger, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, lived in a dorm last year, and she said she liked to make rice, quinoa, instant noodles and oatmeal with her hot water kettle. She suggests anyone living in a dorm get an electric kettle, which can be found on Amazon and at local stores like Target and Walmart for fewer than $30.
“I love cooking,” Berger said with a smile.
Berger recommended finding simple ways to switch up the foods and flavors. Soy sauce and spices like garlic powder and onion salt help to make food less boring, she said.
Dorm room recipes can be a quick meal for one, or they can even become a social event to get to know your neighbors. Berger shared that she likes to meet new friends by sharing the chocolate cupcakes and brownies she makes with those around her. She and her neighbor keep in touch by exchanging desserts and other foods that they make.
“It’s a great way to make friends,” Berger said.
Whether you prefer to keep it simple or switch it up, keeping a few staples, spreads or spices on hand can help to keep you fueled up all semester long and might even bring you a friend or two along the way.