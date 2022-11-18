Some might say that a day in the life of an ROTC student is long, demanding and rigorous.
On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, cadets are out of bed by 5 a.m. for physical training before completing a full day of classes. On Thursdays, they will also complete an ROTC lab, where they practice drills and military tactics, as well as wear their uniforms around campus all day to show their pride for the program and their branch.
As students progress through the program, their roles can change. As seniors, they are expected to take on more responsibility than in previous years, being treated more like staff and getting to plan the events that underclassmen attend.
Cadet Danny Nunez, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management, says he is still learning a lot and preparing for final evaluations in a year and a half in hopes of serving full time following graduation.
While the physical training and lab can be strenuous, the real challenge for ROTC students is graduating on time. Even with the help of academic advisors and peers, the demands of the program require cadets to remain at Purdue beyond four years.
“It is literally impossible to get in and out within four years,” said cadet Henry Griffin, a senior in the College of Engineering.
Once they graduate, there are two primary routes of employment that ROTC students can take: full time active duty officer or part time reserve. Those who choose active duty can be placed anywhere around the country or the world and in any position that fits their background.
There are several clubs for ROTC students to get involved in to build community and friendships, including Pathfinders Club, focusing on crossfit and high intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, Powerlifting Club, and Tactics Club, where they receive more extensive practice of military strategy.