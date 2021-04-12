Having a pet in college can be a big responsibility, but there are many benefits as well. Although Purdue does not allow students on campus to have pets, students off campus are allowed to have any pets.
Jessa Lee, a senior in construction management, adopted golden retriever named Oliver.
“I have a routine with him and I have to follow it everyday,” Lee said. Making sure someone's pet has a good home is one of the most important things when it comes to owning a pet.
“The best part I’d say besides the structure and everything that a dog gives you, I’d say like it forces you to get outside everyday and do something other than focus on yourself."
Miranda Michél, a senior in communications, adopted a cat named Bowser. “It’s definitely a commitment. You put something else above yourself,” Michél said.
Having to take care of a pet limits the ability to make plans with friends because they require so much attention.
“My favorite part about having a pet is just having another presence around you,” Michél said. Having another presence around makes her feel safe and less alone if she is by herself at her apartment.
Pets can also bring people together as well. Purdue has a club for students with or without pets called Pets for People. This club is for anyone that wants to learn more about them and the pets go on visits to local schools, libraries, and living homes. All animals must be registered therapy animals, however the club will help cover all costs associated with registering.
Lee said she has multiple friends who have dogs as well, including her roommate. They often go on walks with their dogs and enjoy being outside together.
Michél said that before she got Bowser she was more of a dog person. However now that she owns a cat she said, “It’s definitely opened up new relationships with other cat owners.”
This story was written as part of a student project for COM252: Writing for Mass Media, a class in the College of Liberal Arts.