As worshipers enter St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on State Street, they are greeted by a volunteer who checks them in for their reservation on an iPad. After sanitizing their hands, churchgoers are immediately guided to socially distanced seating among a sea of pews.
As part of the University’s reopening this fall, campus churches have struggled to provide a sense of community while adapting to protect their congregations from the pandemic.
Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas this semester contrasts the carefree, conversational atmosphere of typical church services. Similarly, the Baptist Student Foundation on Russell Street has begun requiring masks and social distancing for those inside the building, while also transitioning services online.
“First, we prayed,” said Rodney Lynch, a leader at the foundation, of the church’s initial response to stringent health guidelines.
Lynch said the foundation has upgraded its technology to do more livestreaming.
“ACE Food Pantry is housed in our building and we took measures such as wiping down and cleaning surfaces, creating more space to social distance and having no more than three students in the food pantry,” Lynch said. “We definitely want to be in line with (Purdue’s guidelines).”
Like many churches, the BSF initially held services entirely online, but after months of separation has found ways for its congregation to meet face-to-face.
“We aren’t created to be in isolation, so we found creative ways to be in community,” Lynch said. “We are still here, we understand the climate we are in and can offer a family-oriented community in the midst of COVID-19.”
Philip Schlossberg, a leader at the Hillel Foundation, Purdue’s center for Jewish life, said the center has also limited usage of its building and required masks inside.
“Students don’t want to do Zoom stuff at night,” Schlossberg said, highlighting a common struggle among campus church leaders who are working to increase student involvement, “so we kept the building accessible to give students a sense of community.”
“We are all trying to do our thing as best we can,” he added. “We want to bring normalcy to our daily lives. We’re here and are trying our best to provide for the Jewish community at Purdue.”
But following the Protect Purdue Pledge to prevent the spread of the coronavirus takes precedent, Schlossberg noted. “The last thing I want to do is rock the boat,” he said.
Even with accommodations allowing in-person gatherings, church communities continue to struggle with building occupancy guidelines that decrease total capacity.
“We can have a quarter of what our capacity is at mass,’’ said Mary King, a member of the congregation at St. Thomas Aquinas. “We normally have 12- to 15-hundred, so it is quite a bit less that can be in the pews.”
To combat this, she said, the church is offering a variety of in-person and livestreamed sermons.
The church hosts a special session for parishioners over 65 on Saturday nights, King said.
“I think that more than anything, it’s more of a challenge to keep that sense of community,” she said. “You can’t always see when someone is smiling behind the mask, and you can’t shake anyone’s hand.”
Despite widespread changes to the churchgoing experience, at St. Thomas’ Saturday night mass, the sermon was unchanged. The congregation listened intently, their attendance signifying an additional layer of commitment now that reservations are required.
The priest’s closing prayer didn’t try to avoid discussing the prolonged tragedy that has taken nearly a million lives worldwide.
“From all those suffering from COVID,” he said, “we pray for the Lord’s healing touch.”