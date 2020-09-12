More than 1000 people tuned in as a leading civil rights lawyer shared his experience as an attorney for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the residents of Flint, Michigan and challenged the Purdue community to work towards solutions for racial injustice.
Ben Crump, an advocate for social justice, detailed examples of racism in the criminal justice system to WiFi broadband infrastructure in a livestream on Thursday as part of the University’s Pursuing Racial Justice Together series.
Crump addressed the prison-industrial complex as a modern version of slavery.
“Slavery by any other name is just the same, he said. “The fact that you have black people that only make up 13% of the population but make up 50% of the population in prison — I argue often that often this is by design.”
Crump stressed the prevalence of “trumped-up felony charges” and the impact these can have on people's lives.
“I know I get a little emotional about this, but you have to go in those courtrooms and sit in there and watch how many black young people a day have been softly killed by a legalized genocide system,” Crump said. “That’s what I mean when I talk about them killing us softly.”
Black people are disproportionately convicted as felons, and the issue is only growing, according to Crump. He said this is a trend that, if continued for the next 25 years, will result in one out of three black men in America being classified as a convicted felon.
Having a felony makes nearly everything in life difficult, he said. They can prevent people from attaining Pell grants, as well as housing and work certifications. But all is not lost for convicted felons, Crump added.
“I always try to tell them, you still are one the best things you mother and father created,” Crump said. “You still have redeeming qualities, you still are an asset to your family, God still has a plan for you. We are not going to let this racist criminal justice system define your existence.”
Crump went on to say that those in power have the ability to target groups by labeling them as criminals. He cited criminalizing the use of marijuana being aimed at the Hispanic population and how outlawing sagging pants targets the black community.
“If I get to define what is going to be crime, then I can predict who all the criminals will be,” he said. “If I get to define what conduct we are going to label as a crime we can get rid of it like that if I wanted to.”
Most decisions that will affect people's lives happen at the local level, Crump said. He encouraged everyone to vote in local and state elections to combat unjust legal systems.
“We can create a more just America where Ahmaud Arbery can run free,” he said. “A more just America where Breonna Taylor can sleep in peace. A more just America where George Floyd can take a breath. A more just America where they actually believe the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.”
Cromp finished with a challenge for the students watching.
“This racism and discrimination exists,” Crump said. “Unless we speak truth to power, unless we have some great, brilliant minds like you, students and faculty at Purdue University, we won't see a difference. It won't change. You know, we all have a role to play in this struggle for equality.”
Venetria Patton, a professor in African American studies, moderated the conversation. She said she hoped students would gain a clearer understanding of this social moment.
“Right now we are in the midst of a lot of racial tension. I think there’s not a clear understanding for example the Black Lives Matter movement and some of the concerns around police violence,” she said in an interview before the event. “Because Mr. Crump has been at the heart of many of these key cases that have led to a lot of these protests and actually led to the creation of the Black Lives Matter, I think this will provide students some really invaluable context for where we are in this current social moment.”
Many groups on campus are carrying this conversation beyond the series. University Residences Multicultural Connections and University Residences Global, two clubs that provide social and educational programming for underrepresented minority and international students living on-campus, partnered to hold a post-speaker discussion.
One of the participants, Rishabh Maniyambeth, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, spoke about how Crump reminded him of the importance of uncomfortable situations.
“As Mr. Crump said, in his childhood there was a point of time when he was moved to the predominantly white school where he got to interact with people of different cultures and he'd see that people were less racist (than expected),” Maniyambeth said. “That just brings me to the point that having more exposure with one another probably will help a lot. I've known many people (at) Purdue themselves who have had very different beliefs from mine, but once I started talking with them … a mutual relationship was formed.”
URMC and UR Global plan to host discussions after every event in the series, with updates on the organizations’ Facebook pages.
A pervading theme of Crump’s discussion was a lesson he said was ingrained in him by his mother.
“Life ain’t fair. Life is hard. You make it fair by what you bring to the table,” Crump said. “And if you don’t bring anything to the table, don’t expect anybody to let you sit down at the table.
That great education that you all are getting at Purdue University is something to bring to the table.”