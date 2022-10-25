“You have people that say we can fix the climate crisis but it won’t cost average people their daily routines like driving less or heating your house, and this just isn't true. The magnitude of this problem means that things do have to change.”
The Director-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Nuclear Energy Agency, William Magwood IV, spoke at Purdue’s third installment of the “Understanding Tomorrow's Nuclear Energy" lecture series in the Purdue Memorial Union ballrooms Monday afternoon.
Magwood said the human race solving climate challenges was like taking a test. He said we are getting failing grades, but it’s largely due to the way the study guides are presented.
Climate change is a problem that requires everyone to be on board to do their part, he said, and we all are capable of solving this crisis.
Magwoods lengthy resumé includes working as a commissioner for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and as Director of Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy, where he has spent years advocating for nuclear education and the construction of strong, credible nuclear reactors.
The lecture series aims to engage attendees about nuclear energy and explore whether small modular reactors on Purdue's campus could lower the university’s carbon emissions.
“If you look at what provides energy security and what provides 24/7 generation, it's our nuclear fleet,” said Chris Nolan, the vice president of Duke Energy's new nuclear genration division. “The only way we will reach carbon neutrality by 2050 is by adding nuclear energy to our system.”
Magwood started off his lecture by explaining how climate change and energy discussion have become the same amongst policy makers and energy ministers like himself.
“I have seen the topic of energy be completely consumed by climate change,” Magwood said. “Energy discussions a few years ago were dominated by renewable energies in hopes of fighting climate change for decades, but this has changed dramatically. The conversation is now dominated by energy security.”
The situation in Ukraine has shifted the energy discussions to merge energy security with renewables rather than just renewable energy, Magwood said.
The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change assessed 90 different plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Magwood noted that if you take the average changes to nuclear's contribution to energy, the plans suggest tripling nuclear capacity by 2050.
Magwood said the costs of implementing nuclear energy will require a complete shift in electricity markets, and it comes from pricing carbon. An economic shift of pricing carbon will make the incentive for businesses to reduce carbon emissions stronger.
“I was resistant to thinking this for a long time, but there is just no other way we can reduce CO2 if we don’t do this,” Magwood said. “We have to shift the markets into realizing the value in carbon-free electricity.”
Purdue President-elect Mung Chiang asked Magwood the final question of the day. The question was about tackling infrastructure issues, and what contribution looks like on a government and community level.
Magwood said he thinks the problem is not complex, but society as a whole just has to take the problem seriously.
“Most governments (which) talk that talk are really not walking that walk ,” Magwood said. “The government is not treating this as an existential threat, so neither are the people.”
Magwood recalled that in WW2, people couldn’t buy stockings or cars because the government was making parachutes, tanks, airplanes and many resources for the war. The government completely changed its economy to fight in the war. The government's urgency to fight climate change is of no comparison.
The change in how people do business to better fit the urgency of climate change, introducing penalties for carbon emissions and the need to think globally are the most important factors to tackle this problem, Magwood said.
The next lecture in the series will be given by Richard Lester, a professor and associate provost at Michigan Institute of Technology, at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in Fowler Hall. Registration is required for attendance, which could be done on the Purdue Today website.