Many individuals on campus might notice a scent in the air. What many don’t know is this smell could be originated from the ginkgo trees growing on campus.
“It’s the female trees that produce a nut with a fleshy covering,” Ben McCallister, urban forestry specialist, said. “They can produce a lot of these nuts and when they drop to the ground they get stepped on and squished, producing the smell that most people really don’t like.”
McCallister started working at Purdue as a campus arborist in 2019 while working on his masters. After graduating in 2021, he joined Purdue Extension- Forestry and Natural Resources last summer.
FNR provides agricultural management resources to institutions around the world. It is part of a larger group called the Cooperative Extension Service, which works with the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and agricultural workers to implement advancements found through research.
The Purdue Arboretum, which encompasses campus and Horticulture Park and Garden, was created in 2008 with the goal to recreate campus as a living laboratory to enhance learning and discovery.
An arboretum is an area devoted to specimen plantings of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants that are cultivated for scientific and educational purposes.
To become an accredited arboretum through ArbNet and The Morton Arboretum, a few requirements must be met.
“One (requirement) is having a variety of species represented within our landscape,” McCallister said. “This is one reason why ginkgo trees have a place at Purdue.”
This tree species is not native or invasive. McCallister said ginkgo trees are essentially a fossil since, as a species, they have been around for millions of years.
“They have been here the whole time I’ve been here … Purdue,” said Amanda Herbert, a senior in the College of Agriculture. “I’ve seen them all throughout campus from the College of (Agriculture) side to areas by Cary Residence Hall.”
Herbert believes one reason they are on campus is because the changing leaf colors the ginkgo has in the fall adds to the campus’s beauty.
McCallister said the ginkgo trees can be found all over campus. According to the Purdue Arboretum Explorer, there are 91 gingkoes around campus. The location of the 91 trees, along with other campus flora, could be found with the Arboretum Explorer.