College campuses across the nation are filled with conversations strung together by slang words specific to certain areas of the country that some people may not understand, and Purdue is no different.
“Language is always changing,” said Leah Nodar, a doctoral student in linguistics. “If you leave a group of people alone, the next generation and the next generation and the next generation will change the language.”
With each generation that is born, new slang terms are born with it. Nodar says that the creation of new slang is generally observed in teenage generations.
“As kids grow up, they always want to reinvent the language,” Nodar continued. “Slang words, in particular, are seen as novel words created by young people that are probably not going to last.”
With the primary age demographic of students on college campuses being young adults, slang is prevalent on campuses. For some students coming to the Midwest from other regions, certain slang terms may be unfamiliar to them.
Evelyn Merz, a first-year engineering student, said that coming to Indiana from her home in Massachusetts introduced her to several new terms.
“I find myself using the adjective ‘wicked’ a lot, and it’s become apparent that few other people call water fountains ‘bubblers’ like I do,” Merz said. “Since coming to campus, I’ve heard the phrase ‘that tracks’ when saying something makes sense, and I’ve met lots of people that call cornhole ‘bags.’”
Britney Ramos, a sophomore studying brain and behavioral sciences, said she was exposed to new slang terms when she came to campus, despite being from northern Indiana.
“I definitely heard some people say when they want to heat up food or something, they say you can ‘nuke’ it,” Ramos said. “That’s something I had never heard of using that way.”
Nodar has an explanation for why some terms may be new to some students.
“At any university, certainly at Purdue, what you expect to see is a lot of slang mixing,” she explained. “People coming from all over Indiana, all over the country, all over the world are all coming here and are interacting with each other and picking up words from each other.”
Nodar said these differences in slang terms, and language in general, can originate from geographical differences.
“People who go to different places are likely to be in contact with different other groups, and that will influence how languages develop as they go along in the future,” she said. “So as this happens, over the course of many generations, you get different dialects.”
These different dialects can then impact the types of slang terms and their meanings. Porsha Wolfrum, a freshman studying English, says that despite growing up in northeastern Ohio, southern dialect had a big impact on her language.
“Ohio is a very diverse place in terms of language, and growing up in the family I made things even more interesting for me,” Wolfrum said. “Ohio is ‘the southern state of the north,’ so we refer to many things the same way southerners do and are more likely to have an accent than others.”
Nodar feels that these differences in slang and dialects should be celebrated. She also said she encourages undergraduate students interested in learning more about linguistics and how geography impacts language to sign up for her class, Language and Society, in the spring.
“I’m a big fan of, you know, celebrating different dialects, celebrating dialect diversity and encouraging people to speak in their own voice,” Nodar said. “The way you talk is fine. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.”