There are usually two strategies for choosing what should and should not be worn in an interview: An interviewee either will “play it safe” or be bold.
Andrew Oppy, an associate director of academic advising and career services in Krannert, says it is important to wear neutral colors. People should not want to distract the interviewer.
“With professional attire, stay away from too bold and too bright, again airing on the side of caution,” he said.
Oppy said one should remove piercings and conceal any tattoos until they have a better feel of the company.
Oppy also emphasized the need to turn off any phone in an interview as it could be a make or break factor. If the phone goes off during the interview, or it buzzes and distracts the person, interviewers will make a note of this when they are trying to decide who gets the job, he said.
The same thing can happen with smart watches, so if the interviewee should take it off to eliminate distractions.
Roberta Weiner, a doctoral candidate in the College of Agriculture, thinks tattoos and piercings should be accepted in today’s age.
“I think companies being more open to employees with dyed hair, tattoos and visible piercings might have something to do with increased acceptance of diversity in the workplace,” Weiner said.
Weiner also said that business casual and professional depends on the type of company the person is looking at.
Oppy agreed with him, also saying he used to work in the banking industry and even that has become more casual.
Zoom has also increased in popularity since COVID. Oppy said it has become a standard mode of operation and it will not be going away.
Using Zoom allows people to work from home with virtual meetings. Workplaces have used this to their advantage to get to know future employees without having to meet them somewhere face-to-face.
"Company planes used to go to Purdue and pick up students and bring them to Iowa or Wyoming for the second-round interview,” Oppy said. “Now the first and second round will probably just be Zoom.”