Tenants in Greater Lafayette are unionizing.
At a Tuesday meeting at the West Lafayette Public Library, about 20 tenants of various landlords met for the first time to form the Greater Lafayette Tenants Action Group, a city-wide union meant to advocate for tenants’ rights.
The new union is being spearheaded by Lafayette local Grace Harriss and West Lafayette city council member James Blanco, who led the meeting.
Blanco said he and Harriss came up with the idea for the union after meeting by chance at Riverfest.
“We’re trying to build something different here,” Harriss said. “We can be the grassroots of change.”
Harriss said she was inspired to form a union after recent media coverage of Chaofeng Liu, a local landlord and adjunct Purdue professor. Liu owns over 80 rental properties across Lafayette, and is facing accusations of neglecting his properties to the detriment of his tenants.
But not just Liu’s tenants were at the meeting. Attendees spoke about experiences they’ve had with other landlords, including various property management companies and private landlords.
“I feel like I’m imprisoned in my nasty apartment,” one tenant said during the meeting, alleging his landlord was refusing to remedy a roach infestation in his property. “These landlords do things in confidence that you don’t know your rights.”
The tenants discussed potential goals of their new union, including educating tenants on their rights and putting pressure on local government to crack down on what they call “slumlords.”
“It’s all about getting people to push back against their landlords,” Blanco said. “We can teach people to be their own self-advocates.”
Present in the audience was Fairfield Township Trustee Monica Casanova, who said she’s had experience butting up against local landlords.
“It’ll take all of us raising our voices,” she said.
The GLTAG is planning on hosting more public meetings in the following months to formulate the goals and strategy of what they call “direct action.”
Blanco said the union will be holding a meeting on the last Tuesday of every month in the West Lafayette Public Library at 6:30 p.m., and are planning call-out events on Purdue’s campus and in Greater Lafayette in the coming weeks.