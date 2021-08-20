Name: Joe Duhownik

Position: Editor-in-Chief

Year: Junior

What are you studying: Mass communication and digital media, minor in creative writing

How long have you been at The Exponent: Four semesters and one summer

What do you like about the newspaper: Hard-hitting investigations and issue stories

Dream job: Working for Reuters international and covering humanitarian issues in the Middle East

Favorite journalism-related movie: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Fun fact about yourself: I once took first place in a poetry slam.

Name: Natalie Fedor

Position: Managing Editor

Year: Senior

What are you studying: Creative writing and mass communication

How long have you been at The Exponent: Six semesters and two summers

What do you like about the newspaper: I like feature stories, specifically ones that tell stories of community members doing interesting or impactful things, and doing page design.

Dream job: Journalist (pretty much anywhere) and novelist eventually

Favorite journalism-related movie: Spotlight (but my secret favorite is Letters to Juliet)

Fun fact about yourself: I unapologetically love Pitbull. Mr. Worldwide is great, and his songs are always on my go-to party playlist.

Name: Charlie Wu

Position: Content Editor / Copy Chief

Year: Senior

What are you studying: Industrial engineering

How long have you been at The Exponent: Four semesters

What do you like about the newspaper: Police beats and sudoku

Dream job: Engineer, haha...

Favorite journalism-related movie: Spiderman

Fun fact about yourself: I auditioned for Jeopardy! Didn't make it on the show, though.

Name: Nina Taylor

Position: Visuals Editor

Year: Sophomore

What are you studying: Political science and English

How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters

What do you like about the newspaper: The people I get to work with on a daily basis

Dream job: The UN

Favorite journalism-related movie: The Post

Fun fact about yourself: I have lived in five cities in my lifetime.

Name: Richard Johnson

Position: Assistant Visuals Editor

Year: Senior

What are you studying: Nuclear engineering

How long have you been at The Exponent: One semester and one summer

What do you like about the newspaper: The ability to pursue any story that we think is interesting

Dream job: Engineer at NASA

Favorite journalism-related movie: The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Fun fact about yourself: I’m fluent in Spanish and love to perform magic tricks.

Name: Emily Primm

Position: City Editor

Year: Sophomore

What are you studying: Political Science, Spanish, Sociology

How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters

What do you like about the newspaper: I’m always up to date on what’s going on

Dream job: Lawyer

Favorite journalism-related movie: Network

Fun fact about yourself: I’m a temporary Arizona Cardinals fan until the Texans get their act together.

Name: Nidhi (Nids) Shekar

Position: Campus editor

Year: Junior

What are you studying: English literature with minors in psychology and classical studies

How long have you been at The Exponent: Three semesters

What do you like about the newspaper: The people and the comics

Dream job: Public interest lawyer

Favorite journalism-related movie: Nightcrawler (we love a completely unhinged Jake Gyllenhaal)

Fun fact about yourself: I’ve trained as a swimmer with two Indian Olympians.

Name: Sam Montgomery

Position: Assistant Campus Editor

Year: Sophomore

What are you studying: English literature

How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters

What do you like about the newspaper: I love being involved in the Purdue and Greater Lafayette communities and being able to tell the stories of the people who live there. Being a part of the Exponent has allowed me to take an active role in how our stories get told, and I’m thankful for that opportunity.

Dream job: Lawyer

Favorite journalism-related movie: Shattered Glass

Fun fact about yourself: I play classical piano and I took 12 years of lessons.

Name: Keagan Slocum

Position: Public Safety Editor

Year: Sophomore

What are you studying: English literature and creative writing

How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters and one summer

What do you like about the newspaper: The fun and weird stories and the crossword

Dream job: Marry rich and die young

Favorite journalism-related movie: Almost Famous

Fun fact about yourself: I can play two recorders at the same time with my nose.

Name: Steven Randall

Position: Sports Editor

Year: Senior

What are you studying: Engineer for film and TV production

How long have you been at The Exponent: Six semesters

What do you like about the newspaper: The opportunity to stay tapped into local issues and participate in the debates that are most important to our readers (and also the press-box tickets)

Dream job: Film production designer

Favorite journalism-related movie: Good Night and Good Luck

Fun fact about yourself: I used to competitively solve Rubik's cubes (not very well).

Name: Alex Sabri

Position: Assistant Sports Editor

Year: Senior

What are you studying: Supply chain information and analytics

How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters

What do you like about the newspaper: Improving upon my writing skills and experiencing events firsthand

Dream job: Sports reporter

Favorite journalism-related movie: Spotlight

Fun fact about yourself: I have a twin brother.

Recommended for you