Name: Joe Duhownik
Position: Editor-in-Chief
Year: Junior
What are you studying: Mass communication and digital media, minor in creative writing
How long have you been at The Exponent: Four semesters and one summer
What do you like about the newspaper: Hard-hitting investigations and issue stories
Dream job: Working for Reuters international and covering humanitarian issues in the Middle East
Favorite journalism-related movie: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Fun fact about yourself: I once took first place in a poetry slam.
Name: Natalie Fedor
Position: Managing Editor
Year: Senior
What are you studying: Creative writing and mass communication
How long have you been at The Exponent: Six semesters and two summers
What do you like about the newspaper: I like feature stories, specifically ones that tell stories of community members doing interesting or impactful things, and doing page design.
Dream job: Journalist (pretty much anywhere) and novelist eventually
Favorite journalism-related movie: Spotlight (but my secret favorite is Letters to Juliet)
Fun fact about yourself: I unapologetically love Pitbull. Mr. Worldwide is great, and his songs are always on my go-to party playlist.
Name: Charlie Wu
Position: Content Editor / Copy Chief
Year: Senior
What are you studying: Industrial engineering
How long have you been at The Exponent: Four semesters
What do you like about the newspaper: Police beats and sudoku
Dream job: Engineer, haha...
Favorite journalism-related movie: Spiderman
Fun fact about yourself: I auditioned for Jeopardy! Didn't make it on the show, though.
Name: Nina Taylor
Position: Visuals Editor
Year: Sophomore
What are you studying: Political science and English
How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters
What do you like about the newspaper: The people I get to work with on a daily basis
Dream job: The UN
Favorite journalism-related movie: The Post
Fun fact about yourself: I have lived in five cities in my lifetime.
Name: Richard Johnson
Position: Assistant Visuals Editor
Year: Senior
What are you studying: Nuclear engineering
How long have you been at The Exponent: One semester and one summer
What do you like about the newspaper: The ability to pursue any story that we think is interesting
Dream job: Engineer at NASA
Favorite journalism-related movie: The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Fun fact about yourself: I’m fluent in Spanish and love to perform magic tricks.
Name: Emily Primm
Position: City Editor
Year: Sophomore
What are you studying: Political Science, Spanish, Sociology
How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters
What do you like about the newspaper: I’m always up to date on what’s going on
Dream job: Lawyer
Favorite journalism-related movie: Network
Fun fact about yourself: I’m a temporary Arizona Cardinals fan until the Texans get their act together.
Name: Nidhi (Nids) Shekar
Position: Campus editor
Year: Junior
What are you studying: English literature with minors in psychology and classical studies
How long have you been at The Exponent: Three semesters
What do you like about the newspaper: The people and the comics
Dream job: Public interest lawyer
Favorite journalism-related movie: Nightcrawler (we love a completely unhinged Jake Gyllenhaal)
Fun fact about yourself: I’ve trained as a swimmer with two Indian Olympians.
Name: Sam Montgomery
Position: Assistant Campus Editor
Year: Sophomore
What are you studying: English literature
How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters
What do you like about the newspaper: I love being involved in the Purdue and Greater Lafayette communities and being able to tell the stories of the people who live there. Being a part of the Exponent has allowed me to take an active role in how our stories get told, and I’m thankful for that opportunity.
Dream job: Lawyer
Favorite journalism-related movie: Shattered Glass
Fun fact about yourself: I play classical piano and I took 12 years of lessons.
Name: Keagan Slocum
Position: Public Safety Editor
Year: Sophomore
What are you studying: English literature and creative writing
How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters and one summer
What do you like about the newspaper: The fun and weird stories and the crossword
Dream job: Marry rich and die young
Favorite journalism-related movie: Almost Famous
Fun fact about yourself: I can play two recorders at the same time with my nose.
Name: Steven Randall
Position: Sports Editor
Year: Senior
What are you studying: Engineer for film and TV production
How long have you been at The Exponent: Six semesters
What do you like about the newspaper: The opportunity to stay tapped into local issues and participate in the debates that are most important to our readers (and also the press-box tickets)
Dream job: Film production designer
Favorite journalism-related movie: Good Night and Good Luck
Fun fact about yourself: I used to competitively solve Rubik's cubes (not very well).
Name: Alex Sabri
Position: Assistant Sports Editor
Year: Senior
What are you studying: Supply chain information and analytics
How long have you been at The Exponent: Two semesters
What do you like about the newspaper: Improving upon my writing skills and experiencing events firsthand
Dream job: Sports reporter
Favorite journalism-related movie: Spotlight
Fun fact about yourself: I have a twin brother.