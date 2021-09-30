Friday
12TH ANNUAL TRAIL OF SCARECROWS
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park, 5545 Swisher Road, West Lafayette.
A host of scarecrows are featured along the park’s paved trail. Park visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite scarecrows by making donations to the Interpretive Services Fund for Education, Arts, Culture and History Programs at Prophetstown State Park. Prizes are awarded to the scarecrows with the most votes. Voting is open from Oct. 1 to Nov. 7.
FIRST FRIDAY
6 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette.
Downtown Lafayette comes alive on the first Friday of every month to connect the arts, local businesses and the community. View works from regional artists, enjoy live music and check out specials at over 25 businesses and restaurants.
PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
8 p.m. at 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Watch the Purdue Philharmonic Orchestra perform for free.
Saturday
THIRD ANNUAL PUPTOBERFEST
Noon to midnight at Thieme and Wagner Bar, 652 Main St., Lafayette.
It’s time once again for the annual fundraiser benefiting local animal shelters. There will be beer, wine, dog beer, a dog play area, games and music. The entire event is outdoors and completely dog-friendly. All ages welcome.
MOSEY DOWN MAIN STREET
6 to 11 p.m. at Main Street Downtown Lafayette, from Sixth Street to 11th Street, Lafayette.
Volunteers, downtown business owners, artists and musicians come together once a month to offer a free, family-friendly event right down the center of Main Street.
SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
8 p.m. at Long Center, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Watch the Purdue Symphony Orchestra perform for free.
STARGAZING OPEN HOUSE
8:30 to 10 p.m. at West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland Ave., West Lafayette.
The Wabash Valley Astronomical Society is hosting a free public stargazing event with astronomical telescopes used to view celestial objects such as planets, star clusters, nebulas and galaxies, conditions permitting. An astronomy presentation will be given even if the sky is mostly cloudy. Constellation-finding will also be an activity for those wanting to learn their way around the sky. Parking is available in front of the West Lafayette Elementary School.
Sunday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY FLEA MARKET
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette.
An outdoor flea market is held on the first Sunday of each month, April through November.
Tuesday
NAME THAT TUNESDAY
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.
Compete in a competition of musical knowledge for prizes. Occurs on the first Tuesday of each month.
Wednesday
WEDNESDAYS IN THE WILD: APPLES FOR THE TASTING
1 to 3 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard, 5618 South 200 East, Lafayette.
Perry Kirkham, owner of Wea Creek Orchard in southern Tippecanoe County, will share how apple trees are managed from planting through harvesting, then follow this up with discussion and sampling of various apple varieties. Interested individuals may then take a wagon ride and learn about bees, additional crops on the site and related topics. Limited to 30 participants. Registration required by noon Oct. 4, call 765-567-2993 or email mcutler@tippecanoe.in.gov.
IGOR AND THE RED ELVISES
7 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Musical artist Igor and the Red Elvises perform at Carnahan Hall on Wednesday night, with local band The Prannies opening the show. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.