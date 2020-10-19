Nine new therapists have been added to the staff at Counseling and Psychology Services, with many specializing in working with students of color.
“It is important to the CAPS mission that we continue to diversify the services we offer to students, and that we are able to meet the needs of our diverse student population, including our (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students,” Director Kyle Kittleson said in a Purdue press release on Friday.
The addition of the nine new therapists almost doubles the number of therapists on staff at CAPS, bringing the number up to 20 therapists available to speak with students.
Of the nine new therapists, five are listed on CAPS’ website as interested or specializing in work with race-based trauma, students of color or minority groups, according to the release.
The additional hires were announced Friday, just more than a week after the University’s newly formed Equity Task Force met for the first time with around 120 students, staff and faculty members to gather suggestions and demands from the Purdue community.
Included in the meeting were several students involved in Justice Alliance for Momentum, a group that has organized multiple protests on campus this semester. Noah Smith, a junior in the College of Engineering, said the organization shared an action plan document with the University on Oct. 7. The plan expanded upon JAM’s original 14 demands, speaking to how the University could enact the demands.
One such demand was that “Purdue perform a complete overhaul and restructuring of (CAPS),” calling for “doubling the available therapists on staff” at CAPS, with at least a third of these new therapists being members of the BIPOC community.
The implementation of the new therapists complies with these demands, and came just three days after JAM held its most recent event: a town hall to address students’ well-being and receive suggestions to submit to the task force.
Students in attendance addressed the lack of staff at CAPS, and many concurred on the need for more resources.
“It’s clear they don’t have enough funding,” said Brian Lee, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, “or enough staff.”
JAM did not reply for comment as of Sunday afternoon.
Campus Editor Sean Murley contributed reporting.