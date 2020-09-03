Protect Purdue Violation reported on Monday at Meredith South Residence Hall, complaining party advised there was no social distancing between individuals waiting in line for food. Complaining party also advised there were too many people in the area and people wouldn’t back up when asked to.
Protect Purdue Violation reported on Monday at Meredith South Residence Hall, caller advised approximately 150 subjects waiting in food line not properly social distancing and multiple subjects were not wearing masks.
Protect Purdue Violation reported on Monday, needed a letter to convert to online classes and was directed to email the Office of the Dean of Students or speak to an academic advisor.
Protect Purdue Violation reported on Sunday, quick inquiry if the animals living in the residence hall had been tested for COVID-19.
Protect Purdue Violation reported on Saturday at the Purdue Memorial Union, reported large gathering, wedding reception, at North Ballroom, people not wearing masks, nor social distancing.
Protect Purdue Violation reported on Saturday at the Purdue Memorial Union,, wedding was being set up at the North Ballroom, seats appeared to be set too close together.