“9 to 5 The Musical” will be showing at the Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette from Sept. 7 to 16. This will be the season opener for the theater’s 93rd season. It is also the first time in over a decade that a musical has opened their season.
John Collier, the director of 9 to 5, has been with the Civic Theatre since 1986. Collier retired from working as a landscaper at Purdue and now works for the City of Lafayette. He called directing his “passion project.”
“The musical follows the story of the movie very accurately,” Collier said. “The added bonus is that there’s a lot of beautiful music that goes with it. A lot of fun stuff and a lot of really beautiful songs as well, all of which were written by Dolly Parton.”
Raquel Lopez, the producing artistic director, chose the musical. Lopez has been with the Civic Theatre since 2018. She chooses the theme for the season, which shows will be performed and who will direct the shows.
Lopez listens to the volunteers, actors and directors for advice on which direction to go. This year, the theme for the season is “illuminate.”
“We chose that because we felt like it was the year of light, cheery, fun,” Lopez said. “We wanted our audiences to feel like they were going to attend the theatre and just kind of forget their troubles at the door and come in and be transformed.”
Kate Martin is performing as Violet Newstead, one of the three leads in the musical.
“Civic is like my second home,” Martin said. “This cast really clicked in place and I think that it is going to go really well.”
Collier said he is amazed by the amount of talent in Lafayette.
“These people are all doing this for no pay,” he said. “All of these actors have been devoted and the cast and the crew. They spend hours and hours and hours.”
The first performance of the musical is Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be free food, ‘70s style music and a cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton to take pictures with. Tickets are available on the Greater Lafayette Civic Theatre website.