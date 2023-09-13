I have gone grocery shopping with only $4 in my wallet before.
When I was a child I remember going to the store with my mom and watching her compare the prices of everything before she put anything into the cart. I would follow her around the store with a calculator, ensuring that we stayed under budget.
This money-saving mindset followed me through college. I have been financially independent since I was 18. I’ve learned the tips and tricks to lower my grocery bill because I had to.
Just recently, I went to Walmart and bought bread, a jar of peanut butter and a box of ramen. Food can be the highest expense in your budget, but there are ways to limit how much you spend.
Before you go anywhere, take a few minutes and plan out a couple of meals. The more ingredients those meals share, the better.
The most expensive item on your shopping list will be meat. Frozen chicken is your cheapest option.
Beans, lentils and potatoes are budget-friendly alternatives that will last you a while. Almost any recipe that calls for a combination of these ingredients will be satisfying for you and your wallet!
Bread
Everyone likes bread. Don’t go to the bread aisle to buy it. Bread in the bakery section will be much cheaper.
The last time I went to Walmart, I got a box of croissants and apple fritters for $5.
The bakery will bake more than it can sell, so there’s often a section with marked-down goods. They’re marked down because they are about to spoil, so freeze them or eat them fast.
Speaking of putting bread in the freezer, did you know refrigerated bagels are cheaper than the bagels in the bread aisle? And they typically last longer.
Why do grocery stores even have bread aisles anymore?
Fruit and vegetables
As much as I would like for college students to regularly eat fruits and vegetables, I know that’s not the case. But for the few of you who are actively trying to avoid scurvy while you struggle through your degree, I have some advice.
Most people recommend buying fruit in season, but it’s winter for most of the school year, so it’s hard to buy fresh fruit when almost nothing is locally grown.
Also, prices these days are skyrocketing. I am not paying $7 for a box of strawberries, no matter how much I love them.
Canned and frozen fruits are more affordable and offer just as many nutrients, but the main advantage fresh fruit offers is taste.
If you buy fresh fruit, you risk letting it spoil in the fridge. That’s a waste of money.
Canned and frozen fruit will not rot while waiting for you to eat it.
The same is true for vegetables. If you buy a couple of steam-able frozen bags of broccoli, you can throw them in the microwave, add a little seasoning and have your vegetable intake for the day.
Super easy, super simple.
Buying generic
Next time you go to the store, ask yourself, “Do I need the super fancy, expensive item, or can I get the generic version?”
Did you know that generic store brands are often made in the same factory as the name brand? Advertising the product is what drives up the price.
Growing up, if you always had name-brand snacks in your house, you might be skeptical of the quality of generic brands. So start small, and buy non-perishables such as your beans and canned food. Work your way up to everything else.
The main difference between generic and name brands is how aesthetic your pantry will look. However, there might be a few generic items that just don’t taste right to you.
In those instances, if you truly, genuinely hate the generic counterpart, go ahead and buy the name-brand of that item.
For example, I refuse to pay for generic peanut butter. I would rather eat a jelly sandwich than eat any peanut butter other than Jif.
It is up to you to decide what is worth buying the name brand of, but try to choose the cheaper option at least half of the time.