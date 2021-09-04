Breakfast Club is back in full force in preparation for Saturday's football game against Oregon State. Many students showed up to local bars wearing their best costumes to engage in the tradition.
The Exponent interviewed seniors Michael Quintero, Cesar Leon and Will Roscoe who had just left the bar Brothers about their experience at the first Breakfast Club of the season.
What time did you arrive for Breakfast Club?
Quintero: "We got here at like 6:30, they opened at 7 but we had to get in line."
Leon: "Where Else opened at 7, and it was pretty fun. The only thing is there was a low turnout honestly."
How many people were out at 7 a.m.?
Roscoe: "There was a line but it wasn't packed."
Leon: "Usually there's a line up to HotBox Pizza until 10 a.m., but it looks like it's dying down now. It's a 7 p.m. game, and most people usually go from Breakfast Club straight to the game."
Roscoe: "It's so nice to see everything change after COVID with everyone relaxing their rules."
Are people missing the Neon Cactus?
Leon: "Cactus is definitely missed right now because the line at Harry's wouldn't be this long if they were still around. Where Else has been giving the same exact cups as Cactus and Brothers has a cup as well too right now — they're trying to take that over."
Roscoe: "Where Else is pretty much the new Cactus on Thursdays."
What are you most excited for this season?
Roscoe: "It's nice to have people back like all the RV people and tailgating."
Leon: "Tailgating was honestly the thing that was missing last year. Being a Big 10 school, you have a lot of alumni and people coming back and nobody was able to do that last year."
Are you excited for tonight's football game?
Quintero, Leon, Roscoe: "Absolutely!"