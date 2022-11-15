As the spooky season creeps up on us, students are figuring out their costume ideas to look their best this Halloween.
Grace Connor, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, made plans with her boyfriend this year to be an alien and astronaut on Halloween.
“My boyfriend is in (Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering), so he likes space references,” Connor said.
Connor said she got her costume idea from TikTok, which seems to be a common place that many students are getting their costume ideas from.
Kiersten Krupp, a junior in the School of Management, also got her costume ideas from TikTok. Krupp said she wants to dress up as a female Loki, a Monster High girl or a pirate for Halloween.
Many students find themselves getting their costume ideas from TikTok, and some videos even explain where to get clothing from to make the costumes at home. For example, Amazon has several items you can use to piece together a costume instead of buying it all together.
“Especially in college, since most people are going out multiple nights of the weekend and have different costume ideas, it's important that costumes are cheap and affordable so you can dress up as something different each night,” said Jillian Brooks, a senior in the College of Engineering.
Brooks plans on doing just that and getting her costume from Amazon. She plans to do a couple’s costume with her boyfriend this year. Since they are both big Star Wars fans her initial thought was to be Padme and her boyfriend be Anakin Skywalker.
As the Halloween festivities begin, Brooks reminisced on some of her favorite memories from her childhood revolving around the holiday. Picking out your favorite character from the entire year and getting to dress up as them for the night. Heading out to go trick-or-treating with the family. Going to Grandma's house with cousins and siblings after trick-or-treating. Laying out their candy and trading it all with everyone the night of. These are just some of the many memories that Brooks has on the spooky holiday