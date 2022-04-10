Eighty candles were lit in the shape of the coat of arms of Ukraine at the Engineering Fountain for the people of Ukraine.
Ukrainian students at over 20 universities across the country organized the candlelight vigil in support of Ukrainian refugees, those still living in the country and in remembrance of those killed by Russian forces. Flyers for the vigil, also held at universities like Stanford, Rutgers and Boston College, highlighted the “unjust suffering of the millions affected by this war,” suffering that was reflected in the words and demeanor of Ukrainian students and faculty throughout the night.
“We are here to remember the countless people murdered simply because they were Ukranian,” said Ksenia Lewyckyj, president of the Ukranian Students Association and senior in the Krannert School of Management.
“Usually aid is targeted, people know where resources are going when they donate,” former linguistics professor Nataliya Semchynska said. “When asked, people still in Bucha said, ‘Please do not send children’s food because all the children have been killed.
“Putin must be stopped. There is a genocide happening in the middle of 21st-century Europe. It has to stop.”
Students shared their connection to Ukraine, with many being second generation Americans who said their families were forced to flee the country during World War II for the same reasons modern Ukrainian refugees seek asylum today.
Lewyckyj is the granddaughter of World War II refugees.
“It’s been a hard couple of weeks even though, fortunately, none of my family has been in too much danger since they live in Western Ukraine,” Lewyckyj said. “It’s been heartbreaking to hear about the violence and war crimes, and just the unjust treatment of people and disregard for human rights – especially when you know how long Ukrainians have fought for their independence.”
Senior in the College of Engineering Andrew Smolensky said he’s fundraised over $18,000 in support of Ukraine. He uses the money to send medical equipment and antibiotics to a hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, where both his and his partner’s families are from. Smolensky said his partner and him emphasize getting vaccines to those seeking to flee the violence, as many surrounding countries require certain vaccinations prior to their entry.
Smolensky’s website, Dnipro.fund, is transparent about their spending and ensures donors see the impact of their donations by posting all the information.