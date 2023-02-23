Fire departments from Buck Creek, Battle ground and Lafayette, along with Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service, found a dead person inside the garage area of the home.
The fire happened on the 6200 block of East 450 North, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office press release reads.
The homeowner got home and opened the garage door to find a large amount of smoke and fire, and could not get into the garage because of it, Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said in an email.
The homeowner called 911 to report the fire.
Someone driving by stopped to help, using a fire extinguisher to put out some of the flames, but wasn’t able to enter the garage either, the press release reads.
When the fire departments got there, they extinguished the rest of the fire.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office investigators are working with the State Fire Inspector to determine the cause of the fire.
The Tippecanoe County Coroner's office will release more information about the victim after they complete the autopsy.