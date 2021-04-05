Students can get vaccinated on campus at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center starting Tuesday, and all Hoosiers ages 16 and up are eligible at any clinic statewide.
If you haven’t yet scheduled your vaccination appointment, here’s what you need to know.
Am I eligible?
Probably.
Hoosiers 16 and older can schedule their vaccination appointments by going to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website and finding a vaccination clinic nearby. Tippecanoe County hosts 18 sites that offer vaccines throughout the week, according to the ISDH’s website.
If you have COVID-19 or are isolating, wait to get a vaccine, ISDH urges. People who have contracted COVID-19 within the last 90 days can delay vaccination because they have natural immunity.
Purdue students, regardless of whether they’re in-state, out-of-state or international, can be vaccinated at the Co-Rec starting Tuesday, per Purdue’s Friday morning announcement. The University is prioritizing students, including undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
Students received an email Sunday containing a unique link to a appointment-scheduling website. Students should not share their unique link and should not necessarily expect to receive a vaccine on the first day the vaccination site is open, the email states.
Students will be able to finish pre-appointment registration online, including supplying their insurance information, to hasten the check-in process when they arrive at the site.
Students will also be asked to submit additional information such as their race/ethnicity and underlying health risks or conditions.
Lastly, students must sign a consent form. Students under the age of 18 must provide written parental consent.
When is the campus site open?
The vaccination clinic will be open seven days a week starting Tuesday, with longer hours in the first few weeks to help vaccinate those who want to be immunized before the end of the semester.
All cancellations must be given with 48 hours notice, according to the vaccine scheduling website.
What should I bring?
Students will need to show a photo ID, such as a PUID or driver’s license, and their medical insurance information to Purdue’s clinic. Students will not be billed for the vaccination, and they do not have to bring their physical insurance card, just their plan’s information. Those without insurance can still be inoculated.
Hoosiers will not be billed for the vaccine, according to the ISDH, though their insurance provider may be charged.
When can I schedule my second dose?
As Purdue is administering the Pfizer vaccine, students will need to be vaccinated a second time approximately 21-42 days after their first dose. Students will be able to schedule their second vaccination immediately after they receive their first dose, according to Purdue’s initial announcement. Hoosiers will also schedule their second shot upon receiving their first.
For more information, visit the Protect Purdue website or call the health center at 765-496-INFO (4636).