After classes abruptly transitioned online in the spring, many faculty took time over the summer to adapt their courses to a primarily online format.
Mark Zimpfer, a professor in construction management technology, is checked in with students during the first few weeks to make sure his course accommodates them.
“Everyone’s feeling anxiety. And it’s not just the faculty or the staff, it’s also the students.” Zimpfer said. “We’re trying to ask the students, ‘What would you like to see? We may not be perfectly able to provide everything that you asked for, but what would be helpful for you?’”
Kat Stafford, a freshman in the College of Science, spoke to faculty’s efforts in providing an interactive experience given the circumstances.
“A lot of my online professors have tried to mix some things,” Stafford said. “My anthropology professor … records the lecture so you don’t have to be on the zoom, but if you are on it then you get a Q&A and you kind of get some face-to-face time. So a lot of them have kind of put little things in that don’t completely take away from the experience of being in a class.”
Stafford’s anthropology class was originally planned to be conducted completely in-person, but because of its large class size, had to move online. The professor sent a survey to students asking for their course-delivery preferences, which ultimately led to an asynchronous model with optional Zoom Q&A sessions.
For some classes, online can’t easily replace in-person. Zimpfer’s lab-heavy introductory construction class is split into groups that rotate for lab time. Zimpfer has been using pre-recorded videos to supplement instruction, which could be used in lieu of physical labs.
“We were concerned that if we would get moved off of campus again in the fall semester, or future semesters, if we can’t have our students build structures in the lab,” Zimpfer said,” then maybe the next best thing would be to have them watch us as instructors work on those structures in the lab while we’re mic’d up and able to talk to the students.”
Zimpfer was also challenged to create real-life work scenarios for students in his senior capstone class. He adjusted to visitor restrictions by including outside parties virtually.
“We’ll be bringing in actors to say, a Zoom meeting or WebEx meeting,” Zimpfer said. “Those will be industry people, those will be faculty members from other universities that will be coming in playing a role.”
This summer, the Center for Instructional Excellence launched IMPACT X, a series of resources and programming to help instructors navigate health protocols, limited seating arrangements and complex delivery modes.
Six hundred and fifteen instructors participated in course redesign programs this summer that focused on 538 courses. More than 450 additional instructors utilized IMPACT X Access, an open resource site housing best practices and guided modules.
The program was built around the idea of “resilient pedagogy” — flexible instruction that can withstand changing conditions, said Allison Russell, the IMPACT program manager.
“The goal was to create courses that could quickly and seamlessly shift from one modality to another,” Russell said. “Moving fully online or more in-person, depending on how the semester progresses.”
Among the recommendations included housing all material and assignments on Brightspace and creating an online “backbone” of content to be built upon for face-to-face instruction.
According to the guidance, instructors were given freedom to design their courses, but were told that “fully online, asynchronous-only delivery is not an appropriate modality for (the University’s) residential students unless such a course is deemed part of a department’s overall course delivery strategy.”
The online-first approach of courses would make a transition to fully online easier, said Jackie Lane, a freshman in the College of Engineering.
“I think most of my (classes) are just going to stay the same,” Lane said. “For a lot of them the only thing I have in-person is recitation.”
Both Lane and Stafford agree that they wouldn’t want many elements of the digital-learning environment carried over into in-person classes. They expressed difficulty with interacting with their peers, as well as focusing.
“I like when I’m able to be somewhere in-person, because I find it harder to focus on something for a long period of time when you’re not in a classroom setting,” Lane said.
In the spring, Zimpfer said he tried to directly translate the in-person class to the online modality, but soon realized many aspects required changing.
“Let’s really distill down what this class is supposed to be teaching the students. Let’s not worry about, ‘we have to deliver X number of minutes per day.’ I don’t think it’s about that,” Zimpfer said. “I think it’s now about, ‘Let’s make sure that they truly walk out the door of this class, either literally or figuratively, with this knowledge before they move on in their Purdue career.’”