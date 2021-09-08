As of Oct. 1, Purdue’s radio station will no longer belong to Purdue thanks to a decision executed by President Mitch Daniels and the Board of Trustees. This decision is short-sighted and thumbs its nose at the rich tradition Purdue has of communicating with its staff, its community and, through the WBAA app and internet streaming, the world.
President Mitch Daniels and others have signed papers to transfer WBAA over to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media. There was one press release buried on Purdue’s website, but no articles went out to the public at large. There were no calls to have a meeting with alumni, local listeners, donors or staff to discuss this decision. Papers were signed and MIPM was only too happy to benefit from this decision — they walk away with it all.
For a few months shy of a century (April 2022 would be its centenary), WBAA provided news, classical music, jazz and a platform for locals to share their press releases. Locally run by local people — people cognizant of what it means to be part of the Purdue family.
It is a tremendous mistake to hand Purdue’s radio station, with all of its rich history, over to an entity which has no appreciation for it. WBAA’s equipment, photos and library of vintage classical and jazz music (all of it in perfect condition) are irreplaceable. George Peppard, among others, got his start at WBAA as a student board operator. To MIPM, though, these things will mean nothing.
Another light, another connection to Purdue’s tradition, is gone. When multi-million dollar buildings are being put up all over campus, Mitch Daniels and the Board of Trustees see our source of music and news as a hindrance.
- Rebecca Sosa Rausch, 1991 Purdue alumna