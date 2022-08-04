The recently-cut ribbon fluttered in two in front of a lot the size of a football field of more than 850 solar panels, promising thousands of dollars saved for Lafayette in energy costs.
The energy generated by the solar field will reduce carbon dioxide every year equal to planting 340 trees or taking 73 cars and 5 tanker trucks of gasoline off the roads: around 340 metric ton, said Maithilee Das from Greeley and Hansen, an environmental engineering firm specializing in waste and wastewater management, according to its website.
“And if you're like me, and you don't know what a metric ton looks like, 340 of those metric tons would occupy 71 Olympic-sized swimming pools," she said. "So just think about that impact it's making per year." There was a “wow” from the crowd.
“This project site is also the brand new home to numerous native plants that were just recently planted to ensure even more carbon storage, even more carbon reduction and to maintain biodiversity in this site,” she said.
The city of Lafayette will save $40,000 in electric costs that run the lift station every year, she said. Lift stations move wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation, according to High Tide Technologies, preventing the city from having to spend significant money on building sewer pipes.
The fact sheet by the Lafayette Renew said the field will “provide over 90% of the annual electrical energy used by the Pearl River Lift Station.”
The solar field is over the new 1.5-million-gallon combined sewer overflow pipe storage facility that would keep thousands of gallons of sewage out of the Wabash River, Das and Superintendent of the Lafayette Renew Brad Talley said.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said he is excited about further advancements.
“This is a really big step for us in the Climate Action Plan with this being our first solar field," he said. "As many of you know, there's also going to be a solar field on the top of the new public safety building, so that will be our second solar field. And then the third one will be down at the Renew plant in the next couple of years.
“If you come across the bridge, you look down and you see grass growing, no porta potties anymore, mediated the soil,” Roswarski said. The gatherers laughed.
Roswarski joked that the plot of land, previously empty, is now being put to good use.
He continued, “We're ready to begin to push on down through the rest of the property. So putting this ground back into usable condition is really a big deal.”
The expected return on investment is 12 to 16 years, the fact sheet said.
They had many partners for this project, including Boeing Engineering and Huston Solar.