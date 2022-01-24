Monday
ARTISTS’ OWN HIGH SCHOOL ART SHOW
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 518B Main St., Lafayette.
Emerging artists from area high schools have been invited to present their best work at the 13th annual Artists’ Own High School Art Show. The work is telling, provocative and speaks about the thoughts and feelings of today’s high school students. The show runs from Monday to Feb. 23.
Tuesday
LIVE TRIVIA
8 to 10 p.m. at The Tap, 100 S. Chauncey Ave., West Lafayette.
Bring your friends and form a team at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science and much more. The top three teams win a cash prize. Trivia at The Tap is every Tuesday.
Wednesday
BUSHMILLS WHISKEY TASTING
6:30 p.m. at Nine Irish Brothers, 119 Howard Ave., West Lafayette.
Come to Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette for an exclusive tasting of the Bushmills Line of Irish Whiskeys. The Old Bushmills Distillery is the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world. A registration fee of $40 is required for the event to cover the tasting and appetizers.
JAZZ AT THE UNION
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Union.
Come to the Union to enjoy an evening of jazz, hosted by the Purdue Student Union Board.
EUCHRE NIGHT
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.
This is a free tournament-style event. Walk-ins will only be available if space allows! Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. and play starts around 7 p.m. Register at https://trcbbco.typeform.com/EUCHRESBACK.
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY
7:30 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
The Simon and Garfunkel Story presents a multimedia experience that ensures audiences can celebrate the storied duo today just as they did at their 1981 Central Park reunion concert. Tickets range from $30 to $54. For more information, visit the Purdue Convos website.
STAR WARS TRIVIA
8 p.m. at Digby’s Bar and Patio, 133 N. Fourth St., Lafayette.
Test your knowledge on the popular series. First and second place winners will receive a prize.
Friday
MURDER MYSTERY
6 to 11 p.m. at Stewart Center.
The Purdue Student Union Board invites you to a murder mystery Friday night. Enjoy dinner and figure out “whodunnit” at the same time.
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: MJ LIVE
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N 6th St., Lafayette.
Winner of the Best Tribute Show in Las Vegas, the MJ Live tribute show showcases the energy of legendary superstar Michael Jackson and his music. With impersonations performed by Jalles Franca, experience the theatrical stage production with its powerful sound, spectacular lighting, visual effects, team of dancers and live band on stage, taking audiences back to when the King of Pop ruled the charts. Ticket prices start at $29. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
Saturday
WABASH DISC GOLF ICE BOWL 2022
9:30 a.m. at McAllister Park, 800 Golfview Road, Lafayette.
As in previous years, the 2022 Ice Bowl will be held to raise food and funds for Food Finders of Lafayette. This event will be “trophy only” for all divisions other than Open (Pro) divisions. This means all players will get a disc, and the winner of each division will receive a trophy, but there will be no other prizes awarded. For more information, go to discgolfscene.com. Registration fees range from $30 to $40.
Sunday
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: GENEVA LEWIS
3 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
New Zealand-born and American-raised violinist Geneva Lewis emits passion for music on and off stage. Since her professional debut at just 11 years old for the Pasadena Symphony, she continues to earn national accolades with her beloved Stradivarius violin believed to have been crafted in 1714. At Purdue, she will revel in the impressionism of Debussy’s Violin Sonata and the romantic power of Brahms’s Sonata No. 3 in D minor. For more information, visit the Purdue Convos website. Ticket prices range from $15 to $20.