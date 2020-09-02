A historian and New York Times bestselling author of the book “How to be an Antiracist” talked about racism in politics and at the university level with a Purdue diversity administrator Wednesday night.
Purdue’s new initiative, the “Pursuing Racial Justice Together” series, follows a national reckoning on the issue of race following a string of police violence against black Americans.
The first speaker of the series, Ibram X. Kendi, joined Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion John Gates in discussing the racial tension enveloping the country.
“What motivated me to write the book was black students,” Kendi said. “The kids in the 1960s who were brave enough to tell moderates and even liberals that they were still racists.”
They also briefly touched upon racism in politics, and how the root of many racist ideologies is ignorance and denial.
“People produce racist ideas to support racist policies,” Kendi said. “People that are willing to take black deficiency as true are in denial about the kind of power the black community wields.”
Gates pressed the writer on the importance of distinguishing between systemic and individual racism, mentioning the lingering number of powerful figures who still deny racism as a societal issue.
“If systemic racism doesn’t exist, why are black people twice as likely to die from COVID-19?” Kendi asked. “ Why are black communities disproportionately poor?
“At some point, you either admit to the existence of systemic racism or espouse racist ideals.”
The conversation also touched on the Black Lives Matter movement, how it led to more in-depth conversations about racial discrimination in different spheres of life and the role it will play in the upcoming presidential election.
“For people to ask that the lives of black Americans matter and for America to call it a radical statement is wrong,” Kendi said. “It’s a human rights issue.”
He also shared a few thoughts on the importance of the black vote in the nearing elections.
“People should be voting now more than ever,” he said, “simply because there is so much money and power going into trying to get them to not vote.”
Gates spoke on increasing awareness of racism and combating the issue at the University level. Systemic racism exists at Purdue, he said, and administrators must listen to the experiences of students of color before it can progress.
“Critical conversations are important,” he said. “Conversations that offer critique and introspection of our curriculum to ensure that it provides equal opportunities to all our students is absolutely necessary.
“Racism isn’t our fault, but it is our responsibility.”
He cited student-led efforts to help combat racism, mentioning both the Political Discourse Club and the Instagram page @BlackatPurdue, which helped students share their experiences with racism on campus.
“I’m meeting with (PDC), and I’m quite certain that great things will come out of that,” Gates said. “There have been quite a number of engagements by the various colleges and departments within the University with @BlackatPurdue to understand the issues and communicate potential solutions.
Despite the lack of an official statement about the problem of racism at the University, Gates insisted that Purdue takes the matter seriously.
“We’re willing to be politically self reflective and we’re being committed to making Purdue a place where everybody belongs and everybody drives,” Gates said. “So we’re not all that we want to be. But we’re certainly on that journey.”