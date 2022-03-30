Owner of The RealReal and one of only 25 female CEOs to take a company public, Julie Wainwright, closed out Purdue’s Presidential Lecture series for the year. Wainwright is the first woman this year to be invited to speak in the series.
Wainright and Purdue President Mitch Daniels discussed pivotal points in her career and the challenges and successes she and her business have faced throughout her time as CEO of The RealReal, at the event held Tuesday at Fowler Hall.
The RealReal is an online thrift store dedicated to authentic luxury items. Wainwright said she decided to start the business after an interaction with her friend who could afford new luxury goods but “loves a deal.”
“I’d never seen (my friend) buy consignment before,” Wainwright said. “When we walked out, I wanted to know what just happened, and I said, ‘Would you ever walk into a consignment store?’ She said, ‘No, it’s too dirty, and it’s hard to find things.’”
The business uses expert authenticators and AI to ensure the legitimacy of products sold on the site, and this business model based on recycling is seen as a threat by luxury brands, Wainwright said.
Daniels noted Wainwright has been called a nightmare by the CEO of Chanel and was reportedly treated with disdain at a meeting with company executives.
“They asked me if I wanted some coffee, and when I said I did they said, ‘Well get it yourself,’” she said.
Several luxury brands have actively tried to shut down the business through lawsuits. Wainwright said she believes brands and short sellers, stock traders who bet on the downfall of companies, are behind a string of SWATing attacks on product evaluation locations around the U.S. She added that they will never know who perpetrated the attacks, and it is a “harrowing ordeal” for employees having to do their jobs while under threat of police raids.
Daniels said it seemed as if Wainwright was “disrupting” the industry of fast fashion by creating this online, luxury consignment store.
“I don’t know if we’re doing enough against (fast fashion brands),” Wainwright said. “I’ll tell you that the luxury brands are threatened.”
She believes The RealReal is a part of ending what she said is the harmful industry of fast fashion and pollution in the industry. The fashion industry is one of the most damaging to the environment, Wainwright said. Because the U.S. currently does not have many regulations on the fashion industry, she said, U.S. and overseas companies like Shein, a prominent fast fashion brand, don’t have any incentive to change.
“You can wash those things maybe twice and then they break down,”she said.
“It’s disposable fashion. It’s meant for you to throw it away so every other week you’re giving them $20.”