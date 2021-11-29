With a 41% out-of-state population among Purdue’s students, a large portion of Purdue’s student population has not grown up accustomed to the unique Indiana climate.
Out-of-state students have largely been surprised by the weather in West Lafayette. The most unexpected aspect for the students was the extreme variance in weather that Indiana experiences day-to-day.
“Coming into Purdue, I was not expecting it to be 50 degrees and rainy one day, and then 70 degrees and sunny the next,” said Blake King, a freshman in the College of Engineering from Austin, Texas.
King was also pleasantly surprised with the fall weather and the leaves changing colors, he said.
The students who were the most shocked by the weather usually came from cities far away from West Lafayette.
Both sophomores Stephen Casey in the College of Engineering from Georgia and Charlie Thrift in the College of Health and Human Sciences from California said they did not have nearly enough cold-weather gear coming in as freshmen.
Four of the 15 students interviewed said they did not own a winter jacket before coming to West Lafayette as a freshman.
“The winter temperatures certainly took some getting used to,” said Lauren Nolet, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts from North Carolina. “I had to buy a parka last year which I’ve never had before.”
Those who were out-of-state but still came from the Midwest anticipated the fluctuating weather with hot, humid summers and cold, dry winters.
Camden Frieling, a junior in the College of Engineering, said he did not notice a “crazy difference” between West Lafayette weather and his hometown in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Camden said that while the summer months are definitely more humid than his hometown, the winters are very similar.
Out-of-state students who came from colder climates seemed better prepared for the cold weather than those from warmer climates, such as Evan Pittman, a freshman in the College of Engineering from Minnesota.
“I knew coming in that the winters can get pretty brutal in Indiana,” Pittman said, “so I made sure to pack plenty of warm clothing and coats.”