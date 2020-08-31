What happens when a student tests positive for COVID-19 and is referred to the Protect Purdue Health Center, which leads the University’s response to limiting the spread of the disease?
Aubrey Atkins, a sophomore in the College of Health & Human Sciences, tested positive for COVID-19 before coming to Purdue and was contacted immediately by the PPHC.
“I then had a caseworker check on me about every other day to see how I was doing,” Atkins said. “Once all my symptoms subsided, I was given a pass to access campus.”
Atkins had to wait 10 days from the test date before she returned to campus. She had already been isolated a few days before she took the test, she said.
As students have returned to campus and a plan to randomly test 10% of the campus population has been announced, the PPHC has had an increase in calls and wait times.
“With students returning to campus, call volume has increased,” Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said. “Case managers are now providing email addresses in case that works better for students than phone.”
The center is equipped with 25 nurse case managers and currently 34 contact tracers, he said, with Dr. Esteban Ramirez acting as the chief medical officer.
“In general, if a student calls because they are having symptoms, they will speak with a nurse case manager who will screen them by asking them questions guided by PPHC and CDC protocols,” Doty said.
The nurse will then determine the student’s next steps, he said.
According to a news release on the Protect Purdue website, a comprehensive testing plan, which consists of random, weekly testing and contact tracing was just launched on Aug. 24. According to the dashboard, 50 students and 2 employees have tested positive within the last 7 days.
If students are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe they should be tested, they should call 765-496-INFO (4636) or toll-free at 1-833-571-1043.