Friday
A staff member at the Purdue Graduate Student Center reported fraud. The subject said they were receiving emails from various vendors requesting payments.
A subject reported the drumsticks in the music room of Hawkins Hall damaged, resulting in $30 worth of damage.
Purdue student Ethan Barkdull, 18, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday
Purdue student Samantha Macdonald, 24, was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated near U.S. Highway North and Cumberland Avenue. According to PUPD Capt. Song Kang, a witness reported that a car struck a concrete barrier.
Sunday
Purdue students Carter Matthes and Tate Zamarin, both 18, were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance about 1:15 a.m.
Purdue student Henry Bravata, 20, was arrested on a preliminary charge of extortion. According to Kang, the blackmail was occurring through an online app. Bravata only communicated with the alleged victim online and approximately $250 was exchanged.
Monday
A bike was reported stolen from Tarkington Hall about 5:45 a.m.
A bike was reported stolen from the Hall for Discovery Learning Research about 6:15 a.m.
Two bikes were reported stolen from Hillenbrand Hall, one at 6:30 a.m. and the other at 11:45 a.m.
A bike was reported stolen from Honors College and Residences-North about 11:45 a.m.
Tuesday
A bike was reported stolen from the Córdova Recreational Sports Center about 12:15 a.m.
A bike was reported stolen from the Wilmeth Active Learning Center about 12:30 a.m.
Friday
An officer reportedly smelled marijuana in the 300 block of Brown Street and reportedly found a small amount of marijuana on Jaleel Jones, 20. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
A caller reported a hit and run to his parked vehicle on South Grant Street.
Officers responded to the report of an unknown person trying to break into a house in the 500 block of Rose Street. When officers arrived, Purdue student Samuel Kidwell, 22, was reportedly found still at the door allegedly attempting to open it and was arrested for public intoxication.
Officers were called to the Walmart on Northwestern Avenue after a report of a theft. Tina Smith, 51, allegedly stole from the store, but the items were recovered. Smith was arrested on a preliminary charge for theft and possession.
Saturday
During a traffic stop on the corner of Klondike Road and U.S. Highway 52 West, an officer reportedly discovered the driver, 34-year-old Sancho Ousley-Dean, was wanted on a warrant for allegedly possessing marijuana and neglect of a dependent. Ousley-Dean allegedly attempted to flee from the officer, but was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
Amber Baldwin-Floyd, 37, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from the Walmart on Northwestern Avenue.
Officers were called to a business on Northwestern Avenue after reports of an alleged theft. Alyssa Butler, 19, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
Purdue student Vinay Meda, 18, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor possession of alcohol in the 200 block of East Lutz Avenue.
Sunday
After conducting a traffic stop on East State Street, an officer reportedly found that the driver, Francisco Barrera, 26, was driving with a suspended license. Barrera was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a suspended license.
WLPD helped medical and mental health professionals with an individual who was intoxicated and suicidal on Brown Street.
A Purdue student reported his bicycle stolen from beside his residence on North Salisbury Street.
Police responded to Country Villa Apartments after reports of a woman trespassing. She was reportedly warned and released from the premises.
Monday
A bus driver told police she had been “threatened by a student,” while on the bus, according to police logs.
A caller reported a hit and run on the 200 block of Littleton Street.
Tuesday
Officers responded to a reported hit and run crash at the McDonald’s on West Stadium Avenue. Employees reportedly told police the driver had allegedly hit a concrete post in the parking lot and fled the scene.
A caller reported that his Amazon package had been stolen from his apartment building on the 100 block of East State Street.
Two callers at a residence on the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue reported multiple break-in attempts in one night. According to police logs, a suspect has been identified but not yet arrested.
A male was reportedly found to be living in the bathroom at the park on North Salisbury Street. He was reportedly warned for trespassing from all city parks.
