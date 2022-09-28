Students watched a police dog playing intently with a tennis ball as Purdue police talked to international students about staying safe on campus.
The Purdue University Chinese Students and Scholars on Monday hosted a conversation with PUPD Capt. Song Kang and detective Nate Foster on how international students can adapt to campus life.
“We do these events so people can be made more aware (on how to stay safe),” Kang said.
Kang described the differences between traffic laws in the United States and other countries.
“I was raised in Korea, and (over there) police use police lights more regularly,” Kang said. “I’ve had situations where we’ll be tailing a student and the student tries to wave (to us), not knowing we want them to pull over.”
Foster advised students on avoiding online scams. Many scammers target international students because they tend to not be fully aware of scam tells, The Exponent previously reported.
Foster told an anecdote of a student who had been contacted by “China’s top investigative agency” and told to send money to its website. She said the agency had even kept in contact with the student for more than 24 hours to prove credibility to the victim.
Another common scam that targets students is called a “sexploitation” scam, Foster said. The detective described fake accounts messaging people on social media and tricking them into exposing themselves on camera.
Kang also went over differences in social norms between Asia and the United States, specifically. In a slide titled “No means no,” Kang said that unlike in many Asian countries where repeatedly asking someone out is seen as more romantic, in the United States this can be seen as stalking.
“I was somewhat raised in a culture where even if she says no, if you ask her a hundred thousand times she will fall in love with you because she’ll buy the effort,” Kang said. “That’s called stalking or harassment.”
He also said that using common phrases in Korea like “Do you want to die?” could be taken as a death threat here.
Police capped the evening off with what Kang jokingly called “the highlight of the night,” when Sgt. Albert Demello introduced his K-9 partner for a bomb discovery demonstration. His partner slobbered all over the floor while sprinting around the entirety of the classroom, looking for a training substance the sergeant had hidden under a box.
Students lined up to pet the K-9 as he excitedly chewed a tennis ball, which Demello said they got for free from the Purdue tennis team. PUPD plans to work with other student organizations as well.
“You can definitely expect to see more events like this in the future,” Kang said. “We love the feedback.”
Only four students attended the event in person, but Kang said Tuesday morning that the presentation was recorded and will be distributed by the CSS to a wider audience.