Starting her freshman year of college in the middle of a pandemic was not easy for Anna Carter.
Carter, now a sophomore studying nursing, said that policies like social distancing and online classes last year led to a struggle with her mental health.
“Most people make friends in classes and clubs,” Carter said, “but we just didn’t have that last year.”
Carter noticed that a lot of people she knew made friends last year by joining Greek life, but for those like her who didn’t, it was really difficult to branch out and meet people.
Carter’s experience is not abnormal, according to a 2020 survey conducted at Texas A&M University.
The survey found that, in 2020, 71% of students indicated increased stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and 86% had decreased social interactions due to physical distancing.
Colin Hardman, a graduate student studying social psychology, said it makes sense for Carter and other students to feel this way, due to a lower amount and a lower quality of human interaction.
“When (people) do meet, it’s through digital forms like Zoom,” Hardman said. “And that cuts out a lot of the nonverbal communication, which is a large chunk of how humans communicate and bond with each other.”
Hardman compared isolation to pain. He said it isn’t if you are alone, it’s if you feel alone that is important to mental health.
“The lack of communicative cues,” Hardman said, “especially when you are on something like an online form, can make you feel more isolated even if you are technically communicating with people.”
It’s hard to tell if students are more or less connected to each other at this stage in the pandemic because hers is the only college experience she can base it off of, Carter said.
Sociology professor Scott Feld, who specializes in social networking, agreed with Carter.
“These are strange times,” Feld said. “It is difficult to generalize about closeness and connectedness under ‘normal’ conditions and very risky in uncharted territory (like the pandemic).”
According to Feld, determining the change in connectedness is difficult because there are many moving parts. He imagines that students can have very different experiences depending on whether they are still being cautious or starting to break out of their social bubbles.
During the pandemic, Hardman said he personally observed that a lot of close friend groups remained close, or even became closer to ride out the pandemic, while a lot of relationships with people on the periphery have degraded.
Caitlin McHale, a senior studying psychology, agrees.
“I definitely feel like I became closer to the people I already had,” McHale said. “But I did turn 21 during the pandemic, so once I was able to go out in that sort of way it was easier to branch out.”
McHale added that she could see how anyone who was more cautious or couldn’t go out like she did would grow closer to those friends they had before the pandemic because there weren’t many more opportunities to meet new people in social settings.
As the third academic year during the pandemic is closing, Carter said things are better this year for her, and her mental health has improved as in-person events are more common and restrictions are being lifted.