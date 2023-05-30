Three people reportedly entered a truck in the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot Thursday night, and West Lafayette police allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When the truck drove out of the parking lot and the officer conducted a traffic stop, the driver, 39-year-old Jarrell Ford, had a bottle of alcohol in his lap, had slow and slurred speech and watery eyes, a probable cause affidavit said.
The officer reportedly found a marijuana blunt on the ground near the door when Ford stepped out. And about 6 feet away, an officer found a small bag of suspected cocaine that weighed about 0.8 grams.
The officer reportedly saw a container of marijuana that was commercially sold in a state where it is legal in the center console.
In the passenger seat was Alexis Middleton, 19, and in the rear passenger seat was Crystal Smurdon, 38.
The officer allegedly saw a small, plastic bag in Smurdon’s pocket that is commonly used to store illegal narcotics, the affidavit said. She also reportedly had a wrapper in her pocket with non-prescription pills.
She told police the plastic bag had marijuana in it.
During a search of the car, the officer allegedly found a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine, a black purse with a bag of suspected cocaine and a wallet with lots of plastic bags containing suspected cocaine and a gray powder.
Smurdon told police Middleton is her daughter and drove there from Lake County. She said all her personal belongings were in the truck and she lived out of it.
Middleton told police Smurdon was a drug addict and would normally carry her belongings for Middleton. Smurdon allegedly had a glass pipe on her when she arrived at community corrections.
Ford allegedly failed field sobriety tests and told police he was in a dating relationship with Middleton.
The cocaine from the wallet, which Smurdon said belonged to Middleton, weighed about 5.15 grams, and the cocaine from Smurdon's purse in the center console weighed 0.37 grams. All suspected cocaine field-tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit said.
The state is requesting $100,00 bonds in surety for Middleton and Ford and $10,000 cash. No bond information on Smurdon was available as of Tuesday afternoon.
All three are charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, according to court records. Smurdon is charged with possession of paraphernalia. Middleton is charged with dealing cocaine. Ford is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and two counts of possession of cocaine.
All three have bonded out of the Tippecanoe County Jail.