New academic year, new place to live.
In general, students do not often have the exact same room or roommates every year. Changing one or two variables at a time is fairly manageable.
One of the more drastic transitions many face is the switch from a dorm room with University Residences to an off-campus apartment. I made that switch this year.
That is not to say I had a bad experience with the dorms. On the contrary, I probably had one of the best experiences possible. My double dorm room in Honors North was comfortable, with a high ceiling and air conditioning, something I appreciate even more right now.
My roommate was someone I had never met before move-in, but he was a great guy to live with: clean, engaging and a good communicator. It is with this in mind that I compare my previous and current living situations.
I actually did not have plans to move into an apartment after my first year. The primary reason for my switch from UR to an apartment was an invitation from my friends. Three of them searched for an apartment together touring different places in West Lafayette, and later invited me into that process. Eventually we decided on a four-bedroom, two-bathroom unit near Triple XXX. The commute to campus is very manageable, around five minutes to the Union on foot, depending on the crosswalks. The slope of State Street does make the morning uphill hike harder than the afternoon/evening downhill walk, and the increased distance from the Cordova Recreational Sports Center makes my usual exercise of swimming laps more difficult, but I enjoy the proximity to the Chauncey restaurants compared to my old location in Honors North.
The most immediately obvious difference for me is food. Transitioning from a meal plan to cooking for myself takes some forethought. Do I save money by not being on a meal plan? Sure. Is there more variety in my diet? Yep. Am I eating healthier? Well, when I try hard enough. As someone who loves to eat, I enjoy having that control. The closer proximity to restaurants in Chauncey helps.
However, apartment cooking is much less convenient. Preparing food takes time, time that is not required when grabbing food from a dining hall. Campus accessibility is also a factor. Eating on campus now requires me to pack a lunch instead of running over to Wiley for a bite.
Another factor to consider is the bathroom. Though some dorms have room or suite specific bathrooms, many have shared community bathrooms. I remember doing my hair in the morning standing next to another guy, walking into the closest bathroom, finding that all of the shower stalls were taken, and heading back to my room in a towel carrying my shower caddy.
None of these situations happen now, even though I share a bathroom with one of my roommates. On the other hand, the cleaning staff has downsized to two people: me and my roommate. I now have the necessary job of wiping the counter, scrubbing the shower, cleaning the toilet and other tasks required to maintain two college boys’ bathroom.
Underrated but important is the lack of oversight from UR. I liked my RA and thought he did a great job, but not everyone has had such a positive experience. The ability to stay up late in my own bedroom or chill with my roommates at odd hours of the morning without worrying about waking someone up is pretty nice. I enjoy that agency. On the other hand, I am much more responsible for things like conflict remediation or physical damage to the apartment. I think my roommates are great and we get along well, but if that was not the case, it would be hard to find someone to resolve a disagreement besides building staff or law enforcement. But if I had a disagreement with my roommate in the dorms, it could be handled through the university before it goes to the police.
Utilities are one more thing to think about. At my apartment, utilities like electricity are a monthly fee separate from the rent, a cost that’s included in the total cost of a dorm. This means I am more likely to turn my bedroom lights off when I leave for the day than I was last year. Mercifully, internet is included with my apartment, but choosing an internet service provider is something some people have to deal with.
As with most things, there are pros and cons when making the dorm-to-apartment move, but I’m glad I did it. I’m looking forward to a good year, and I hope you are too!