The Purdue Police Department has received six reports of stolen license plates from vehicles parked in a campus parking garage.
The thefts reportedly occurred in the McCutcheon Drive Parking Garage sometime between 4 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 p.m. Sept. 4., according to a Purdue press release. Purdue police Chief Lesley Wiete said police have noticed other plates missing off vehicles in the garage. She urged students who park in the McCutcheon Drive garage to check their vehicles and make sure their plates are still attached.
Anyone who is missing a license plate should report it to the Purdue Police Department at 765-494-8221.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Purdue Police Department or the WeTip anonymous hotline, which is used by all Greater Lafayette law enforcement agencies. That number is 1-800-782-7463.