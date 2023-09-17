For Kathryn Polk, the feeling of freedom roams within the neverending pages of a brand new sketchbook and a printing press.
Polk, a 71-year-old artist, uses principles of self expression and the complex art of lithography to create a portfolio that spans significant moments from her lifetime.
Starting off her artistic journey at the Memphis Art Academy, Polk was a painting major. She dropped out of school during her junior year and bounced around illustration jobs at various ad agencies, eventually working her way to president of a company in Arizona.
The monotonous structure of the management positions at her previously held establishments left her with a craving for more out of life. Polk said running a company was difficult and she did not enjoy her work anymore.
“I was 50 years old. I want to make art again,” she said.
It wasn’t until she met her now husband Andrew “Andy” Polk that she was introduced to a creative art form called lithography.
Her devotion to the craft has resulted in transforming her home into a lithography studio.
“(My husband) said we don't have a studio space in our home, and I said I'll find the space.”
In an exhibition of her art in Purdue’s Rueff Gallery, located in Pao Hall of Visual and Performing Arts, Polk hosted pieces that dated all the way back to 2008.
Polk’s ability to tell a story through her artwork was more than apparent at her showing. Her prints include representations of political ideologies, real life experiences, and expectations set upon multiple groups of people through the use of different motifs.
“I never imagined at the age of 15 that I would start making art that any one would really take an interest,” Polk said.
Using a roller, ink, oil, water, and a painting press, lithography exercises multiple creative talents. It allows for each artist’s style to shine through their work, not just in their final piece, but in their process as well.
Starting off with a stone with a pattern or drawing carved into it, a sponge is soaked in water and rubbed across the stone to form a protective layer.
Polk uses a “snap roll” to coat the treated stone in ink, with the water acting as a repellent so that it neatly fills up the carvings. After repeating this process to ensure that the ink is settled in, the newsprint and a backing sheet are laid on top and the whole sandwich is rolled under the press.
Polk said it’s important to “kiss the stone” gently as you run the paper through the press in order to avoid any mistakes or scuffs.
“Every stone has a story,” Polk said. Different methodologies for lithography work just as well as the next, and through this process an artist gets to exercise maximum creative freedom.
Polk expresses this freedom through her emphasis on the importance of sketchbooks.
“I realized my personal narrative started showing up in my sketchbooks,” she said. “It's you, so your mind has total freedom and flexibility.”
A recurring theme in various pieces of her artwork is the combination of philosophy, psychology, and physical body art, such as tattoos. In her piece Without Her, Polk pays homage to ethos, logos, and pathos through a tattoo on the person’s forearm.
Another prominent symbol amongst most of her works is a floating eye.
“It's me watching out for women, especially my daughter,” Polk said. “Everyone needs to take some responsibility for helping the next generation.”
Polk also uses themes such as a jackalope, flames, and pink housewife outfits to commentate about the treatment of women in modern day society.
Polk also pays homage to the women in her bloodline and her mother through the use of red thread, which can be seen in numerous pieces. Sometimes it exists in the background of the piece, while in others it is the focusing point.
