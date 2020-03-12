As students prepare to take their courses online following Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ announcement Tuesday, Information Technology at Purdue has been working to ensure the network will be able to support students’ needs.
“I don’t have concerns about the capacity of our network,” said Mark Sonstein, ITaP’s executive director of infrastructure services and end user experiences.
But in preparation for switching students to online instruction, he said ITaP has worked to identify systems that can be turned off to increase the availability of teaching and learning systems.
“If nobody’s doing testing in the LON-CAPA environment, nobody’s using it for teaching at that time, we could turn off LON-CAPA and dedicate it to Blackboard,” Sonstein said, “and then when it’s time for teaching, you’re not testing anymore, so I could turn down some of the Blackboard servers to bring up the LON-CAPA servers.”
After a widespread campus Wi-Fi outage in early 2018 caused by an excessive load on Purdue’s network, ITaP has upgraded and rerouted networks to reduce the chances of overload.
“Since (2018), the residence halls are on their own dedicated circuit,” he said.
The residence halls, now on a separate grid operated by Wintek, have a capacity of 20 gigabits per second and currently have an average usage of 16 gigabits per second. In the case of overflow, Sonstein said another 20 gigabits per second are available to be used.
For academic campus, he said two 100 Gb/s circuits are dedicated to research, two 20 Gb/s circuits for general traffic and one 10 Gb/s circuit for a Comcast commercial circuit for a total of 250 Gb/s. Sonstein said the two 100 Gb/s capacities could each be quadrupled if needed.
“When you’re on the optical network, we get a specific wavelength,” he said, noting there are four to choose from. “We only buy one at 100 gigs. We could buy four of those.”
During the 2018 multi-day Wi-Fi outage on campus, a physical component in the Telecommunications Building melted. After the components were upgraded, there have still been wires melting from load, Sonstein said, but increased redundancy in their systems have prevented faulty wires from affecting students.
“To tell you the truth, we had a cable probably two months ago that melted,” he said. “Our students didn’t even notice because we’d engineered fail-over cables, and it just failed over. We build those type of redundancies. So is it possible that network cables burn up? Absolutely, it happens. We’ve hopefully put enough engineering into it now that you didn’t even know.”
In another worst-case scenario, Sonstein said overflow could be directed to Microsoft Azure.
“We could run WebEx on campus next to Blackboard, and if Blackboard needed more resources, we could move WebEx up to the cloud and can free those resources on campus,” he said. “From a user standpoint, it wouldn’t make any difference — you’re dialing into a 1-800 number.”
Every student has a WebEx account, Sonstein said, which can run eight connections at once.
One extreme scenario that would cause hiccups is if many professors were to simultaneously livestream their classrooms in 4K resolution.
“If every professor decides to livestream their classroom in 4K video all at the same time, we may have a hiccup where I have to add additional bandwidth capabilities to that building,” he said, “but we have the flexibility to say, ‘OK, 10 gig to that building isn’t enough, let’s turn it 20.’”
Students should not be limited by network capacity on campus, said ITaP communications director Greg Kline.
“Not to mention that we have the (overflow) capacity,” Kline said. “The limitation will be, ‘What’s their connection?’”
“If you live out in the middle of nowhere, and your internet connection is dial-up 56 kb connection, I can’t help you,” Kline said, “so if you’re trying to go through not a very good internet connection in some remote location, doesn’t matter how much good stuff we have on campus, you’re still limited by how you’re going to get here.”
Kline recommends students staying in University Residences to pick up an ethernet cable and if needed, a dongle to connect.
“I don’t think there’s anything you need to change unless you start seeing video lag or something,” he said. “If you can switch to a wired connection, switch to a wired connection.”
Additionally, Sonstein said Purdue Airlink 3.0 restrictions in academic buildings will not change unless extenuating circumstances arise.
“If for some reason we’ve got 50 students who have contracted (coronavirus) and we’re going to put them in the (Wilmeth Active Learning Center) as the quarantine space, we could remove the restriction from WALC,” he said.