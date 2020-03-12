The electric and motor powered vehicle task force has announced its recommendations to improve campus commuter safety and is conducting a second survey to gather feedback. The EMPV task force was created by Purdue President Mitch Daniels in response to the significant uptick in serious commuter injuries last semester.
The task force began a survey of Purdue students on Wednesday to gauge support for different recommendations created by the task force, according to a press release. The potential recommendations focus primarily on user safety, such as helmet recommendations, requiring front and tail lights after night and limiting distracting devices such as earphones while operating an EMPV.
Recommendations also included looking at campus improvements that could increase safety such as enhancing signage and expanding paths for EMPV use.
The recommendations were developed from suggestions generated by the 2,200 students who responded to the first survey that was conducted in January as well as advice from experts and campus planners, according to the release.
The survey can be found on the Environmental Health and Public Safety website and will remain open until March 27.