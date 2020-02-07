A classics professor spoke about Madeline Miller's Circe, which she said redefines the typical misogynistic narrative of the Odyssey, at the most recent edition of Books and Coffee.
Circe was introduced on Thursday by Professor Erin Moodie, who glad that Miller has talked publicly about her book.
“As someone that studies and teaches Greek and Roman classics where most authors are long, long dead, it’s a treat to read something by a still living person,” she said.
Moodie talked about Miller’s reasons for writing the book at the 70th anniversary of the event. She praised Miller's willingness to explore in depth a character that most male classic authors brushed over. She also lauded her ability to fill in the gaps long present in the historical narrative.
She further discussed how Miller’s novel differed from the Ovid’s Metamorphoses and the Odyssey, some of the most famous Greek classics, and how Miller challenged the overtly sexual and submissive depiction of the Goddess and turned in to a narrative of feminine empowerment.
“Miller is doing what classical authors have always done. People put their own stamp on classics, and that’s just what authors do,” she said. “There are always multiple additions to all the classics”.
The Books and Coffee initiative, started by the Purdue Student Union Board (PSUB), is a series of lectures which offer students and faculty just that, free coffee and a chance to talk about new literature.
The program takes place at the Stewart center in room 306, where it has been held for the past few years, and as per tradition starts on Thursday evening at 4:00 p.m. It is hosted and funded by the English department along with PSUB.
Books and coffee will be hosted every Thursday for the rest of the month. On Feb. 13, Professor Don Platt from the English department will speak on Ross Gay's The Book of Delights.