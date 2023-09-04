After a rocky start to their season, the Boilermakers escaped the Kansas Invitational with two wins against Top 25 teams.
No. 25 Purdue (3-2) went down to the wire against both of their opponents, defeating No. 23 Kansas (2-1) 3-2 in their first matchup on Thursday and surviving No.19 Marquette (2-2) 3-2 on Friday.
The Boilermakers opened their road trip with a win in a back-and-forth contest against the Jayhawks, the host team for the event.
The team struggled to close an early Kansas lead in the first set, ultimately losing the set 17-25. Purdue’s defense was inconsistent, allowing the Jayhawks to rack up 17 kills.
The Boiler defense picked up in the second set with four blocks and helped Purdue win 25-19. Freshman outside hitter Chloe Chicoine led the Boilermakers with six kills in the set.
The teams then traded set wins, 25-16 for Kansas in the third and a 25-19 Purdue win in the fourth.
After combining for nine kills in the fourth set, Chicoine and sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson took momentum into the fifth. Although neither team could jump out to a significant lead, Hudson’s six kills helped the Boilers secure the win.
Purdue went to five sets for the third game in a row in their matchup against Marquette, the pattern of scoring reminiscent of Friday's contest.
The Boilermakers fell in the first set 18-25. In the second, Hudson went errorless on her five kills to help Purdue win 25-18.
Marquette led the entire third set to give the Golden Eagles a 18-25 win.
The fourth and fifth sets both required extra points to give the Boilermakers their second ranked win over Marquette, winning 29-27 and 17-15 respectively.
Purdue will have the chance to continue its win streak Friday at 7 p.m. against SMU (2-2) in Holloway.