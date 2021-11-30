6/6/16 WLPD member, non-local Indiana resident

Officers of the West Lafayette Police Department have completed a new multi-module training program aimed at defusing "critical incidents," according to a WLPD press release.

These incidents include situations involving persons who are unarmed or are armed with weapons other than firearms. They also include situations with individuals who may be experiencing a mental health or other crisis.

The Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT) training program lasted throughout the year and included lectures, case studies and scenario-based exercises. According to the release, ICAT takes the essential building blocks of critical thinking, crisis intervention, communications and tactics, and puts them together in an integrated approach to training.

