Tuesday
DAVEY AND THE MIDNIGHTS
6 to 8 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette
Los Angeles westsiders Davey And The Midnights come to People’s Brewing Company for a night of music.
NAME THAT TUNESDAY
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.
Compete in a competition of musical knowledge for prizes. Occurs on the first Tuesday of each month.
Wednesday
WEDNESDAYS IN THE WILD: APPLES FOR THE TASTING
1 to 3 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard, 5618 S. 200 E., Lafayette.
Perry Kirkham, owner of Wea Creek Orchard in southern Tippecanoe County, will share how apple trees are managed from planting through harvesting, followed by discussion and sampling of various apple varieties. Interested individuals may then take a wagon ride and learn about bees, additional crops on the site and related topics. Limited to 30 participants. Registration required by noon Oct. 4, call 765-567-2993 or email mcutler@tippecanoe.in.gov.
IGOR AND THE RED ELVISES
7 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave. Suite A6, Lafayette.
Musical artist Igor and the Red Elvises perform at Carnahan Hall on Wednesday night, with local band The Prannies opening the show. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com.
Saturday
FEAST OF THE HUNTERS’ MOON
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Ouiatenon, 3129 S. River Road, West Lafayette.
The Feast of the Hunters’ Moon represents the time of homecoming, feasting, dancing and celebrating from the earliest days of historic Fort Ouiatenon. Food booths are run by area non-profit organizations as fundraisers for their worthy community projects. Different arenas and stages plus numerous locations on the 30 acres of festival grounds feature performances by musicians, interpreters, military reenactors and Native American groups. Advance ticket information will be posted several months before the event. The event is Friday and Saturday.
THIRD ANNUAL PUPTOBERFEST
Noon to midnight at Thieme and Wagner Bar, 652 Main St., Lafayette.
It’s time once again for the annual fundraiser benefiting local animal shelters. There will be beer, wine, dog beer, a dog play area, games and music. The entire event is outdoors and completely dog-friendly. All ages welcome.