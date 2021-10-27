Purdue offers many housing options for students wanting to live off campus that vary in price and location.
According to Purdue’s website, the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment in West Lafayette is approximately $900 a month. Two, three and four bedroom apartments tend to be lower as the cost is shared between roommates.
“Purdue has a variety of apartments that are attainable to the average student in terms of cost,” said Megan O’Brien, a senior in the Krannert School of Management.
O’Brien, who lives at Campus Edge said she loves the amenities available at the apartment and the close proximity to campus..
“Most of my classes are in Rawls Hall, so this location works out perfectly for me,” O’Brien said. “I have many friends who live in the Hub and Rise apartments, and they have nothing but great things to say about management, amenities and cost.”
The average two bedroom apartment at the Hub on State Street costs around $975 a month. The Hub also has a rooftop swimming pool, study rooms and a gym.
Along with these high-rise apartments other more-affordable complexes are also located in the Chauncey area. Taylor Thomas, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, has lived in the State Street Towers for three years.
“I have been living here all through school and absolutely love it,” Thomas said.
Thomas said that the property management company, Granite Student Living, has made it a pleasant experience. Some of the amenities include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and spacious balconies.
“Maintenance requests are completed in a timely manner, and the staff is always ready to help,” Thomas said.
Some students have reservations about living off campus. Maude Frappart, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, has some reservations about apartment living, but she is also excited to live on her own. She currently lives in a sorority house on campus.
“I am interested in State Street Towers because there are several restaurants and shops underneath the apartments. It seems nice to be surrounded by food options,” Frappart said.