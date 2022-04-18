Tuesday
SUNDAME WITH THE IRONED CURTAIN
6 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.
Lafayette rock band Sundame will perform at People’s Brewing for a night of music, with The Ironed Curtain opening. The Ironed Curtain is an indie psychedelic rock band hailing from Purdue University. The members met in their jazz band class and bonded over a similar taste in rock music and a love for experimentation. The event is for audiences 21 years and older. Tickets are $7. To purchase tickets, go to ontaptickets.com.
JERSEY BOYS
7:30 p.m. at Elliott Hall of Music.
Following a successful engagement at Purdue in 2018, the Broadway musical sensation “Jersey Boys” returns. The musical tells the story about the formation and success of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, but the spotlight shines brightest on all of those classic tunes from the early 1960s—“Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man,”—all led by Valli’s unmistakable falsetto. For more information, visit the Purdue Convos website. Ticket prices range from $32 to $68.
Wednesday
THRIFT SALE
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ag Admin Lawn.
The Period Project will be selling second-hand clothing, stickers and buttons on Memorial Mall over the course of two days.
Thursday
YWCA CLAY BOWL GIVING PROJECT
11 to 1 p.m., 5 to 7 p.m., YWCA 605 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Entering its 21st year, Clay Bowl Giving Project is a celebration of local artists that supports survivors of domestic violence. Local potters donate hundreds of unique, handmade bowls for Clay Bowl attendees to take home. Tickets are $30 each pre order, and $35 each at the door. Extra bowls will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit ywcalafayette.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
6:30 to 9 p.m. at PMU Ground Floor.
Open Mic Night, hosted by the Purdue Student Union Board, is a place for students to perform and showcase their musical and comedic talents.
KYLE
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Elliott Hall of Music.
The Student Concert Committee is presenting rapper and singer-songwriter Kyle Thursday night at Elliott Hall of Music. Student tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, go to the Student Concert Committee website.
Friday
EARTH DAY VOLUNTEERING: GARLIC MUSTARD PULL
1 to 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park, 5545 Swisher Road, West Lafayette.
Help eradicate an invasive species from trails 2 and 3 at Prophetstown State Park. Meet at the far east end parking lot near the Circle of Stones. Here, you’ll get trained how to identify garlic mustard and pull it. There will be trash bags and gloves available and highlight several target areas to pull. Wear long pants and closed toed shoes.
MOVIE NIGHT AT LOEB STADIUM: ONWARD
5 to 8 p.m. at Loeb Stadium, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette.
The evening will feature the showing of 2020 Disney Pixar film, Onward. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and pillows to bundle up for the night. Concessions will be available for purchase. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and showtime will be at 6 p.m. Tickets are general admission and will be sold at the gate (cash only) and ahead of time in the Parks Admin office at Columbian Park.
HEART OF ART
5:30 to 10 p.m. at Lafayette Country Club, 1500 S. Ninth St.
The 13th annual Heart of Art will feature wines provided by Carroll Wine and Spirits that will be paired with a three-course menu designed by Jim Bodenmiller and prepared by the Lafayette Country Club chef. Sparkling wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served during the welcoming reception, with silent auction items online for bidding, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests will then be seated for an evening of fine dining with a limited live auction between each course. The evening is the signature fundraising event for the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette. This dinner, live and silent auction provides over 30% of the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette’s annual operating budget. Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase tickets, go to one.bidpal.net.
Saturday
PURDUE GRAND PRIX RACE
1500 McCormick Road, West Lafayette.
A go-kart race held annually since 1958. The Purdue Grand Prix Foundation was born after a dream, inspired by a few enthusiastic students’ late night bull session, became a reality. The students wanted a way for engineering students at Purdue to exercise their skills, knowledge and enthusiasm.
APPLE BLOSSOM MARKET
Noon to 6 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard, 5618 S. 218 E., Lafayette.
Wea Creek Orchard is hosting an Apple Blossom Market featuring a variety vendors that have kid activities, handmade products and food.
WOLF PARK’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY
3:30 to 9 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Wolf Park is putting on a celebration filled with food trucks, music, guided tours, new interactive exhibits, a special dedication- all wrapped up with a birthday themed Howl Night. To purchase tickets, go to wolfpark.org.
PURDUETTES SPRING SPECTACULAR
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
To end the 2021-22 season, the Purduettes are putting on their final show of the year. To purchase tickets, go through the Purdue Account Manager on either Long Center’s website or the Purdue Musical Organizations website.