Wednesday
Nicholas Wilson, 36, was arrested at South Russell and Harrison streets on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Thursday
A longboard was reported stolen at Earhart Hall.
Criminal mischief was reported at 314 N. Russell St. Officers reported destruction to the walls and inside of the old ATO house.
Graffiti was reported in the women’s restroom at Krannert School of Management.
Friday
A black scooter was reported stolen from the Mathematical Sciences building at 4:22 p.m.
Saturday
A skateboard was reported stolen from a skateboard rack in Earhart Hall.
A man was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation after he allegedly fought with his sister with a knife in his hand in a 320 Brown St. apartment. The man’s sister’s hand was cut, but nobody was seriously injured. PUPD Capt. Song Kang didn’t respond to a phone call for comment.
Wednesday
Ryan Lucas, 26, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia at 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Casey Gunion, 32, was arrested at Sheridan and Lindberg roads on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Thursday
Daniel Bolton, 32, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass at 265 East State St.
Michael Wilson, 48, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass at 265 East State St.
Clayton Stephens-Smith, 22, was arrested at 101 West State St. on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia.